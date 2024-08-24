On Thursday, Stree 2 had collected 18.20 crores at the box office and that was a very good number indeed. In fact it had seemed that with such high footfalls coming in, there might be a bit of a drop on Friday before the numbers surged all over again over the weekend.

Well, that was not the case to be as the footfalls remained consistent and with weekend ticket prices coming into action, the collections actually grew a little to 19.30 crores. That’s excellent because apart from the fact that Stree 2 has been managing superb hold, it’s now also set to rise big all over again today. In fact it won’t be surprising at all if the collections go up to 30 crores today and then 35 crores tomorrow since Monday also sees a partial holiday of Janamasthami. As a result, Sunday night hold would be much better.

Stree 2 is enjoying its all time blockbuster status and with this kind of a hold, it’s now firming up its chances to get into the 500 Crore Club. The film has already crossed 325 crores milestone with 327.10 crores in its kitty and by Monday, it will comfortably enter 400 Crore Club. From there to add on around 100 crores more would be rather easy for the horror comedy which has surpassed all expectations that one had from it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

