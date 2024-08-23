Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, has underperformed at the box office. The audience seemed in no mood to watch the comedy-drama and rather preferred to watch the horror-comedy Stree 2. Keep reading to know more!

The film’s release on August 15, which coincided with the Independence Day weekend, seems to have been a strategic misstep. The decision to engage in a box office clash during this period backfired, as it was overshadowed by the massive success and fervent anticipation surrounding the release of Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. If Khel Khel Mein had been released solo, it may have had a better chance of achieving higher box office numbers.

The movie closed its first week (8 days) at approximately 20 crores net India. While Khel Khel Mein’s domestic performance was underwhelming, its overseas collections were also disappointing. The film managed to gross only around 7 crore internationally, bringing its worldwide total to 30.6 crore after adding 23.6 India gross.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, known for films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khel Khel Mein boasts a star-studded cast.

The film’s plot revolves around a group of friends at a wedding who decide to play a game involving their phones. The game, which involves reading out every incoming message and notification, takes a dramatic turn when secrets come to light, driving the film’s narrative.

Despite its engaging concept and ensemble cast, the film’s performance highlights the critical importance of timing and competition in the box office arena.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office – 400 Crore Impact: Singham Again Avoids Clashing With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 But Gets Sandwiched Between Rajinikanth VS Suriya Stampede?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News