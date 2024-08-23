Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have added another feather to their caps as Stree 2 enters the 400 crore club. The horror comedy flick has shown unprecedented growth in its first week, and the saga of success continues. It has now surpassed the global total of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) and Chennai Express. Scroll below for the worldwide updates on day 8.

The Stree sequel was released worldwide on August 15, 2024. It witnessed a three-way clash with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein in India. In the overseas markets, many biggies, including Alien: Romulus, It Ends With Us, and Deadpool & Wolverine, are competing with each other. Amid it all, Amar Kaushik’s directorial continues to find its niche and add footfalls.

Stree 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has accumulated earnings of 307.80 crores in the domestic market. The gross collections have come to around 363.20 crores. It has added 60 crores gross from the overseas markets in 8 days, taking its worldwide total to 423.20 crores gross.

And with that, Stree 2 has made its cakewalk entry into the 400 crore club within eight days of its theatrical run. In that course, it has also surpassed two of Deepika Padukone’s biggies.

Stree 2 beats Chennai Express & Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)

In almost two months of its theatrical run, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone led Kalki 2898 AD had earned 409.86 crores gross at the worldwide box office in the Hindi language alone. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan led Chennai Express had made global collections of 422 crores in its lifetime.

Stree sequel has now surpassed both of these Bollywood films in the list of highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office.

Next aim is Brahmastra!

The next target is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, which earned 430.24 crores gross globally. That feat shall be surpassed today with an official entry into the top 20 highest Indian grossers in the global market.

