Laila Majnu Re-Release Box Office: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary’s Film Sees 105% Surge, Doubling Its Original Collection In Just 14 Days

Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary’s romantic drama Laila Majnu has defied expectations with its recent re-release, turning it into an unexpected box-office success. The film, which initially struggled during its original theatrical run in 2018, has now grossed nearly double its initial earnings, highlighting the growing trend of re-releases benefiting filmmakers.

Originally released on September 7th, 2018, Laila Majnu was made on a budget of around 10 crore. However, the film struggled at the box office, earning only 3 crore by the end of its initial run. Despite receiving critical acclaim, the film didn’t generate the necessary buzz to attract audiences to theatres, largely due to limited promotions and the absence of major star power.

Laila Majnu Re-release: 105% Increase In Collections

However, the film’s re-release on August 10th, 2024, has completely changed its fate. Over the course of 14 days, Laila Majnu has grossed approximately 6.15 crore, surpassing expectations and proving that re-releases can breathe new life into overlooked gems.

The movie had an excellent start, collecting nearly 5 crore in its first six days before facing competition from new releases on August 15 – Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa.

Laila Majnu’s Newfound Success

The film’s newfound success can be attributed to its growing popularity on television and streaming platforms like Zee5, where it reached a broader audience after its initial release. Viewers fell in love with the chemistry between Triptii and Avinash and the film’s stunning visuals, poignant narrative, and soulful soundtrack.

The song ‘O Meri Laila’ gained viral popularity through social media reels. At the same time, Triptii Dimri catapulted to new heights of fame as the national crush following her role as Zoya Riaz, aka ‘Bhabhi No. 2’ in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The success of Laila Majnu’s re-release underscores that with the right timing and platform, a film can eventually connect with its audience and attain the success it deserves, even years after its initial debut.

While the pace of the box office collections has slowed, Laila Majnu continues to perform decently at the box office.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and PI Pictures, Laila Majnu is co-written by Imtiaz Ali and directed by his brother Sajid Ali. The film also stars Parmeet Sethi, Shagufta Ali, Abrar Qazi, Sumit Kaul, and Benjamin Gilani in pivotal roles.

