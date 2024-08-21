Vedaa Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: John Abraham’s Film Sees Sharp Decline, Falls Below 1 Crore!

Vedaa, starring John Abraham, faced a significant setback at the Indian box office, particularly on its first Tuesday, registering the lowest collections ever since its release. Keep reading to know more!

Despite opening with a respectable 6.75 crore on Independence Day, the film struggled to maintain its momentum. The extended opening weekend yielded an estimated 14.20 crore, indicating a lacklustre performance. Following this weak debut, Vedaa‘s prospects appeared bleak, and the film’s collections continued to decline throughout the week. On Monday (Raksha Bandhan), Vedaa garnered 1.55 crore, a significant 54% drop from its Sunday total.

The decline further accelerated on Tuesday, with an estimated 47% drop in viewership. Early trends suggest that Tuesday’s collections were in the range of 0.80 to 1 crore. After six days, the film’s domestic net total stands at approximately 16.71 crore, while its gross India total, including taxes, reaches 19.71 crore.

Overseas, Vedaa has managed to collect 3 crore gross. When combined with its India gross total, the film’s worldwide gross stands at an estimated 22.71 crore.

In the context of the Independence Day box office clash, Stree 2 has emerged as the undisputed champion, shattering records and becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year with 372.65 crore worldwide. Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein follows with 28.71 crore, while Vedaa trails behind with 22.71 crore. Vedaa opened with a stronger start than Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, but its initial momentum quickly faded.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

