Khel Khel Mein Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crosses 25 Crore Mark Worldwide!

Akshay Kumar’s latest film, Khel Khel Mein, has faced a significant setback at the Indian box office. The film, which was released on Independence Day, has seen a consistent decline in collections, culminating in a steep 40% drop in footfalls on its sixth day. Keep reading to know more!

Khel Khel Mein‘s performance has been overshadowed by the overwhelming success of Stree 2. Despite the Independence Day holiday and the subsequent Raksha Bandhan weekend, Khel Khel Mein has struggled to attract audiences. The film’s opening day collection of 5.23 crore was a disappointing start, and it has failed to gain momentum since.

On its sixth day, the film is estimated to have collected between 1.5 crore and 1.6 crore, marking a substantial drop from its previous day’s earnings. The film’s six-day total stands at approximately 18.4 crore to 18.5 crore in India net collections.

With no major holidays on the horizon and the continued dominance of Stree 2, the prospects for Khel Khel Mein appear bleak. The film’s overseas performance has also been underwhelming, with a total collection of 7 crore in six days.

The film’s worldwide total is approximately 28.71 crore (considering the gross India total of 21.71 crore estimated).

Overall, Khel Khel Mein has proven to be a commercial disappointment for Akshay Kumar, failing to capitalize on the Independence Day release and the subsequent festive season. The film’s inability to compete with the box office juggernaut Stree 2 has significantly impacted its performance.

Khel Khel Mein is a collaborative effort by White World Productions, Wakaoo Films, and T-Series, under the direction of Mudassar Aziz. The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

