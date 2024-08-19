After battling out successfully with each other on a couple of Independence Days, both Akshay Kumar and John Abraham lost the battle this time. Amid the Stree 2 storm, both Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa have witnessed a disastrous collection on the board at the Indian box office in the first 5 days. There was a benefit of an extended opening weekend and Raksha Bandhan’s partial holiday, but neither of these films has left any mark. Keep reading to know more!

Riding high on the goodwill of the predecessor and the buzz about the Maddock Supernatural Universe, Stree 2 was always expected to dominate the ticket windows, but no one imagined the extent of destruction it is causing with its unprecedented run. The fever of the Stree sequel has gripped the entire nation, and during such a condition, the other two Independence Day releases have been completely sidelined.

First, talking about Khel Khel Mein, the film fetched poor numbers on the opening day despite the Independence Day holiday and never saw a turnaround. Today, despite Raksha Bandhan, the film failed to show any growth. After wrapping the 4-day extended opening weekend at 14.90 crores, the film is adding another 1.80-2 crores on day 5. Considering this estimated figure, the total at the Indian box office stands at 16.70-16.90 crores net.

Coming to Vedaa, the film initially had an edge over Akshay’s Khel Khel Mein but later stayed lower. It ended its extended opening weekend by raking in an estimated collection of 14.20 crores. After such a poor debut, the John Abraham starrer was expected to stay ordinary today despite the partial holiday factor, and that’s exactly what happened. As per early trends flowing in, the film is closing its day 5 at 1.40-1.60 crores, taking its overall domestic total to 15.60-15.80 crores net.

It’s a major setback for both Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, but hopefully, they’ll bounce back with their next releases.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

