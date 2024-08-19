Despicable Me 4 is the fourth installment in the Despicable Me franchise. The latest film is doing really well at the box office despite the release of multiple other movies, including Deadpool & Wolverine, It Ends With Us, and others. It is hanging in there and has now crossed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the highest-grossing animated franchise ever and the 15th biggest film franchise ever. The journey began in 2010, and it has now been more than a decade, and the people are still fond of Gru and his minions. Besides this film series, there are two spin-off prequels – Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru. The ensemble voice cast comprises Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Joey King, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Sofía Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Renaud, Madison Polan, Dana Gaier, Chloe Fineman, and Will Ferrell.

According to reports, Despicable Me 4 crossed the $840 million mark at the worldwide box office. In the United States, the Illumination creation collected around $6 million this weekend. The movie was playing across 2788 locations. It is still on the top ten domestic box office list and at Number 6. The movie faced a dip of -24.8% from last week. It has slipped one position from last week due to Alien: Romulus‘ release, which is at #1, pushing Deadpool & Wolverine to #2.

Despicable Me 4 has reached a $340.40 million cume in the United States, whereas internationally, the movie has collected much more. According to Box Office Mojo, it has collected $507 million overseas so far, thereby taking the worldwide numbers to an impressive $847.4 million.

The Illumination animation is currently the third highest-grossing film of the year, only behind Inside Out 2‘s $1.62 billion and Deadpool & Wolverine’s $1.14 billion. Despicable Me 4 was predicted to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office. We will have to wait and watch whether the animation feature achieves that amazing feat. It was released in the theatres on July 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

