Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s drama is no longer hidden from anyone. People all over social media are discussing it, but it might have had some impact on the film’s business on the global level as It Ends With Us crosses a significant milestone globally while it enjoys a secure third spot at the North American box office chart. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel, which is the same name, and deals with the delicate subject of domestic abuse. The film has been in the news because of the alleged feud between Blake and Justin. According to reports, the actor/director of this drama allegedly fat-shamed the Gossip Girl alum. It began after the duo refrained from getting clicked at the film’s premiere.

According to Variety’s report, It Ends With Us, led and directed by Justin Baldoni, collected $24 million at the North American box office when it played across 3739 theatres. Although the performance dropped by 52%, it still managed to cross a significant milestone at the global box office.

According to Variety, It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively in the lead role, grossed $33.1 million overseas this weekend, taking the international cume to $82.2 million. Adding the $97.78 million domestic cume, the film surpassed $180 million at the worldwide box office after just ten days of release. The report further mentioned that Sony Pictures and Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios co-financed the film for $25 million. It has earned over 600% of the production budget.

It Ends With Us’ official synopsis reads, “When a woman’s first love suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with a charming but abusive neurosurgeon is upended, and she realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.”

It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Skelnar, was released in theatres on August 9.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (North America): Crosses A Major Milestone, Becomes 2nd Movie To Achieve This Feat In 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News