Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are among the most loved and iconic couples in Hollywood. From their social media PDAs to supporting each other through thick and thin, the two have been going strong as ever for the last 12 years. Recently, the Deadpool star gushed about his wife on his Instagram Stories while on the press tour of Deadpool & Wolverine. In the story, the 47-year-old shared a selfie with The National song Wasp Nest, and Lively had the best response.

In her Instagram Story, she gave the best shout-out to her husband saying, “Stop missing me on your press tour. Get out there and hustle boy,” on the snapshot, adding, “(Which is girl code for don’t ever stop missing me for a second).”

Lively and Reynolds share laughs and hilarious teases at each other. The couple who met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 are popularly known for their perfect romance. From their stylish appearances together to adorable tributes, here’s their complete relationship timeline.

2010: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds First Meet

Reynolds and Lively met for the first time on the set of Green Lantern. The couple played the role of DC Comics superhero characters. However, both of them were seeing someone else during the time, Lively was dating Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley while Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson. But in October 2010, Lively broke up with Badgley, and Reynolds and Johansson announced their divorce in December 2010 after two years of marriage.

June 2011: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Attend Green Lantern Premiere

In June 2011, Lively and Reynolds hit the red carpet of their upcoming Green Lantern movie. A few months later, the dating rumors sparked as they were spotted outside an apartment in Boston. An insider confirmed to People that “they are very much a couple and really happy together.”

September 2012: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Got Married

In September 2012, the couple got married at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. While the details were kept private, there was a children’s choir, a sour cream wedding cake with peach-apricot preserves, and a paper lantern sendoff over the river. In 2020, the actor shared an apology for choosing the former plantation as their wedding place. He said during an interview with Fast Company, “It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for. It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy. Years ago, we got married again at home — but shame works in weird ways. A giant f—— mistake like that can either cause you to shut down, or it can reframe things and move you into action.”

May 2014: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Red Carpet Debut As Couple

In May 2014, the couple made their debut on the red carpet as a couple, after officially becoming husband and wife. Later in October, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together and Lively shared the news on her website, Preserve, with several images of her baby bump. The duo attended the 2014 Angel Ball together where Lively showed off her baby bump in a yellow dress.

December 2014: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome First Child

Lively and Reynolds announced they have welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, James. Her official birth date was revealed a year later which was December 16, 2014.

April 2016: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Announce Second Child

In April 2016, a source revealed to People that the couple is expecting a second child together. Lively showed off her baby bump during the press tour of her film, The Shallows. In September, they welcomed another baby girl, Inez.

December 2016: Blake Lively At Ryan Reynolds’ Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

In 2016, Reynolds received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was joined by his wife and two daughters. This occasion marked the family’s first public appearance. During the ceremony, Reynolds praised her wife, calling her “everything to me.” He said, “You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me — second only to this star …You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential.”

May 2019: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Third Child

During the premiere of Reynolds’ movie Pokemon Detective Pikachu, the couple shared the news of a third child on the way. In October, they welcomed their third child, another baby girl, Betty.

March 2022: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Became Met Gala Co-Chairs

In March 2022, Vogue shared that the couple was announced as co-chairs for the 2022 Met Gala alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

September 2022: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Expecting Fourth Child

Lively showed off her baby bump with her fourth child on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

November 2022: Blake Lively Praises Ryan Reynolds

During a speech at the prestigious American Cinematheque Awards, Lively spoke about Reynolds, adding, “This man, he has contributed so much to the world’s most international happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts.”

She continued, “And now I am his home, and our girls are his home. And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it’s from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned.”

February 2023: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Fourth Child

On Super Bowl Sunday, Lively gave birth to her fourth baby.

February 2024: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Tease Each Other Over Super Bowl

When Lively joined her friend Taylor Swift at the 2024 Super Bowl, Reynolds teased his wife’s absence as a new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine aired during the ad. Reynolds shared a post on his Instagram posing next to a TV with his character on the screen, “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also, has anyone seen my wife?” The next day, Lively shared the response posing next to the same TV, “Honey, I’m home. My day was good. Yours?”

