Ryan Reynolds Collected Nearly 10X More Than $2 Million Base Salary From Deadpool 1? Paycheck For All Deadpool Movies Revealed

It’s no hyperbole to say Ryan Reynolds has been acting forever. The Nickelodeon star made his on-screen debut in Hillside in (1990). Ryan Reyolds then went on to do minor roles in Glenn Close’s Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story (1995) and CBS’s update of In Cold Blood (1996) before landing the role of Berg in Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place.

However, despite starring in several films, including his breakout role in 2002’s Van Wilder, Ryan Reynolds didn’t witness much success until the monumental success of Deadpool.

Since starring in Deadpool, Reynold’s paycheck witnessed a significant bump, scoring at least $20 million per movie. Ryan Reynolds landed Deadpool 1 during his flop era. On the heels of the box office failure of Green Lantern, Reynolds was reportedly paid $2 million upfront for Deadpool.

However, the actor took home a bigger payday from backend profits, 10X more than his $2 million salary. As Deadpool 3 will soon grace our screens, let’s take a look at Ryan Reynolds’ paycheck for all Deadpool movies.

Due to Backend profits, Ryan Reynolds’s payday for Deadpool 1 increased nearly 10-fold.

For the first Deadpool film, Ryan Reynolds was reportedly paid a base salary of $2 Million. Fortunately for Reynolds, his contract to star in Deadpool also included backend points. When Deadpool, made with a budget of $58 million, grossed $781.9 million at the worldwide box office, Reynolds got to cash in. According to celebrity net worth, Reynolds took home roughly $22 million in Backend profits.

Multiple reports indicate Reynolds earned a $20 million base salary from the second instalment. However, after Deadpool 2 grossed $786.3 million worldwide, he ultimately received a $30-40 million payday, including backend profits.

While the salary for the highly anticipated third installment of Deadpool & Wolverine has not been officially confirmed, a report published by Showbiz Galore claimed Ryan Reynolds was paid a whopping $30 million. That is a 50% increase in the base salary from the second film.

