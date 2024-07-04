Ryan Reynolds is not too happy with Fox Studio for fumbling the ball in Deadpool’s first live-action appearance. Ryan Reynold debuted the ‘Merc With a Mouth’ Deadpool in the 2009 Fox film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

While the film was a box-office success, grossing $373 million worldwide, it received negative reviews from audiences who derided its portrayal of Deadpool. Fans may recall that X-Men Origins made some shocking changes. Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool’s mouth, was sewn shut to prevent him from talking.

Fans believe the film made a grievous mistake by removing a significant aspect of Merc With a Mouth’s personality. They weren’t alone in their disappointment. Reynolds has frequently expressed his disdain for the solo film.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds said the changes were caused by the “studio mandates” rather than the creators.

He said, “There’s a lot of misfires that have nothing to do with the core creative team, that are more studio mandates.”

Despite his obvious disdain for Deadpool’s portrayal in the solo movies, Ryan Reynolds admitted, “I actually think there are a lot of good things.”

Reynolds said one of the good things from the film is his friendship with co-star Hugh Jackman. Reynolds shared an anecdote about how Jackman’s kindness on set. Reynolds said Jackman rallied the troops to re-shoot a scene they had shot earlier in the day. Reynolds said, “We finished the day. Everyone was taking all their crap off and getting ready to go back to their hotels. I just, in a cursory sense, said, ‘I wish I had another crack at that elevator scene that we shot earlier today.”

Reynolds then pointed to Jackman and added,” This guy just fired up the lights in there, asked everyone to hop in the elevator,” the 47-year-old continued. Their willingness to come back really spoke volumes about Hugh. There was not even a moment’s hesitation. Every single one of them—including the crew, lighting, everything—hopped to it.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, 2024.

