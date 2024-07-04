As the Game of Thrones spinoff series continues to captivate the audience with intense political intrigue, and intricate plots, some of the characters in the storyline portray heroism while some others are highly disliked by the audience. Though such characters have to play their roles, there are a few of them who are very much hated by the fans.

Alicent Hightower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Alicent Hightower, the Queen and former childhood friend of Rhaenyra Targaryen, also Otto’s daughter is disliked by many viewers especially after she plotted brutal schemes against Rhaenyra. The role of Alicent Hightower is played by Olivia Cooke, who after marrying Rhaenyra’s father, becomes Rhaenyra’s stepmother. Given Rhaenyra’s right to the throne, she sidelines her and becomes one of the mean competitors. Her hateful betrayal of Rhaenyra continues to portray her as one of the most hated characters among fans.

Otto Hightower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Played by Rhys Ifans, Otto Hightower is the Hand of the King who has served the previous three Kings as well as King Viserys. However, his cunning and manipulative nature are revealed when he schemed his daughter Alicent and set her up with King Viserys for self-serving reasons. His relentless ambition to see his bloodline on the Iron Throne ends up deceiving whosoever comes in his way, but sadly, Aegon finally kicks him out by giving Ser Criston Cole the title of Hand of the King. Otto’s calculated moves against Princess Rhaenyra and bold schemes to tie Alicent to the Iron Throne have made him a figure of disdain among fans.

Larys Strong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Larys Strong is probably one of the most hated characters in the show due to his merciless strategies and underhanded operations. Being a covert figure in court, his hunger for power and evil plots have made him a hateful character in the show. Moreover, he can go to any lengths for his own gain, making the audience dislike the character which is played by Matthew Needham.

Ser Criston Cole

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Ser Criston Cole was a faithful member of the Kingsguard; however, his actions were unsettling and extreme. After his affair with Rhaenyra comes to an end, his revenge pushes him to take sides with Alicent Hightower, for whom also he eventually falls. But as in the latest episodes, his actions have proven him as an uncertain character who will do anything to protect the Kingsguard.

Vaemond Velaryon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Played by Wil Johnson, Vaemond Velaryon is hated by the audience because of his constant challenge to put Rhaenyra into a vulnerable position as he questions the legitimacy of her kids. Although he belongs to the richest family in House of the Dragon, his continuous plot to advance his family’s position in society makes him a hated character.

Aegon Targaryen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Aegon Targaryen doesn’t need any explanation for the hate he receives from the fans. He is the most hateful person with his self-centered ego and careless attitude. Being the eldest son of Viserys and Alicent, his arrogant behavior in the show is really loathed by the viewers. He is a completely selfish person who only cares about his ego and does not care about the realm at all.

Aemond Targaryen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

The one-eyed and violent prince, Aemond Targaryen has an insatiable ambition for the throne. After he loses his eye in the battle with Daemon, his character worsens, which has built up a negative reputation among the fans. Moreover, the killing of Rhaenyra’s son, Lucerys Velaryon, and his dragon, which cost him his eye, has also added to the hatred against him. Although he yearns for recognition and hopes to become a respected prince among Targaryen, his disastrous actions make him a hated character.

King Viserys Targaryen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

King Viserys was shown as the innocent leader of House of the Dragon who always did the best for the realm. However, he received much hatred from the audience due to his lack of intervention and indecisiveness in family feuds which lead to break up and hatred among the family. He was heavily blamed for the chaos among the siblings, which led to tensions between the houses as well.

Daemon Targaryen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Played by Matt Smith, Daemon Targaryen is another selfish character in House of the Dragon. He married his own niece as she was next in line to the throne. He is popularly known as The Rogue Prince who is hated because of his self-centeredness and ruthless actions. While some fans may appreciate his charm and fighting style, his methods to capture Dragonstone are usually disregarded among many fans.

Must Read: Amber Heard Once Put On A Leggy Display In An Off-Shoulder Ensemble, Putting Everyone Under A Spell With Her Seductive Gaze!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News