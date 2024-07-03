Amber Heard is an American actress whose personal life is more discussed than her professional one. It all started when she began dating Johnny Depp, and things started to go downhill soon after their marriage. We do not need to remind you about the public trial and online fight between Depp and Heard’s fanbases. But keeping that controversy aside, we are here to praise Amber’s beauty and dissect her look from this throwback shoot. Scroll below for more.

Amber is a stunning woman, but her career took a big hit because of the Johnny Depp scandal. Now, she is in Spain, more focused on raising her daughter. According to science, she was once reportedly declared to have the most beautiful face. The actress has a decent number of over 5 million followers on Instagram.

A fan page on Twitter posted an old picture of Amber Heard by John Russo, in which the actress flaunted her beauty and well-toned figure in a blue top and high-waisted bottoms. The Aquaman star sported an off-shoulder corset top with frills detailing in the front. She paired it with matching high-waisted bikini bottoms with frills lining the sides.

The outfit was styled with a wide belt with gold detailing as she flaunted her s*xy and well-toned legs. Amber Heard opted for a gold bracelet, a ring on her manicured hand, and a black leather belt for accessories.

For makeup, Amber Heard was given old Hollywood glam kind of makeup with a full-coverage foundation and bronzed cheeks. She sported light brown eyeshadow with shimmery particles on her mascara-laden eyes. She went extra bold with her dark maroon/wine-colored lipstick to complete the makeup. The Aquaman 2 star had her pinned on one side, and the other cascaded on one side of her face as she held with one hand, posing for the click. They featured soft curls, which elevated the overall look tenfold.

Check out the throwback picture here and let us know your thoughts on it-

For more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Margot Robbie Once Looked Stunning In A Vintage Black Gown With Gold Detailing, Making Her Fans Go Weak In The Knees!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News