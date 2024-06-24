A piece of sad news is incoming for Pirates Of The Caribbean fans as Johnny Depp‘s co-star Tamayo Perry has been killed in a fatal shark attack. The unfortunate incident took place on Sunday while the 49-year-old actor was surfing in Hawaii. Scroll below for all the details!

Many wouldn’t know, but Tamayo was born and raised in O’ahu. He was a very respected waterman in the Hawaiian community. He was an instructor at the Oahu Surfing Experience and had been surfing professionally for over 15 years. He had even won the prestigious Pipeline Master trials.

Tamayo Perry had reportedly taken off to surf off Mokuauia, near Laie, Hawaii. An emergency call was received around 13:00 local time. The reporter informed that a man was suffering after an apparent shark attack at Malaekahana Beach near Kahuku, and there were not one but multiple shark bites on his body.

Honolulu’s emergency services said in a press conference that Tamayo Perry was brought to the shore by jet ski, but he was declared dead by the paramedics.

Tamayo Perry loved acting and appeared in several renowned films, including Charlie’s Angels 2, Blue Crush, and Pirates of the Caribbean 4. He has also acted in the hit TV shows Lost and Hawaii Five-0.

As per a report by BBC, Acting Honolulu Ocean Safety Chief Kurt Lager mourned the death of Tamayo, adding he was a “lifeguard loved by all.”

He added, “Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more. Our condolences go out to Tamayo’s family.”

Pirates Of The Caribbean actors are yet to break their silence on Tamayo’s death. We hope and pray his soul rests in peace!

Meanwhile, Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 is currently in the works, but Johnny Depp will not return to his much-loved Captain Jack Sparrow character.

