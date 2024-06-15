The Boys Season 4 arrived with a three-episode premiere on Amazon and wasted no time ruffling a few feathers by mocking the divisive socio-cultural elements of the United States.

Last year, a joke in The Boys spin-off Gen V sparked debate online after it seemingly referenced Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard.

In June 2022, a jury ruled in favour of Johnny Depp after he sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation over 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post where she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. The televised trial became a public spectacle, with Depp and Heard hurling accusations against each other.

In the third episode of Gen V, Tek Knight quipped, “I’m gonna Johnny Depp someone so hard they’re going to want to crawl into a hole and die.” The dialogue triggered debate online on whether the show was mocking Depp or Heard.

While the Geb V reference was obscure and open to interpretation by fans, The Boys season 4 appeared to mock Amber Heard openly.

In one of the episodes, we see the Deep giving an interview with Haliey Miller, an in-universe talk show host, in which he refutes the allegations made by his now ex-wife, Cassandra Schwartz, in her tell-all book, In Too Deep, in the finale of Season 3.

The Deep refutes a lot of claims made in the book, characterizing his ex-wife as an unstable woman and saying the allegations are “just a racist rumour, and a ridiculous lie, perpetuated by a jilted and emotionally unstable and hysterical woman. Who, let’s be clear, pooped in my bed.”

The reference was similar to the allegations made by Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused her of relieving herself in his bed following a fight. While Heard blamed it on her dogs, Depp argued that the pets weighed 4 pounds and couldn’t produce much waste.

Must Read: The Boys Season 4 Review (Ep 1, 2 & 3): Homelander’s Captain America Meets Trump Political Satire Cum Superhero Spoof Is A Ticking Time Bomb – Will It Explode Or Diffuse?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News