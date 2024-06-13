The Boys Season 4 Review (Ep 1, 2 & 3): Homelander’s Captain America Meets Trump Political Satire Cum Superhero Spoof Is A Ticking Time Bomb – Will It Explode Or Diffuse?

The Boys Season 4 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, And Cameron Crovetti

Creator: Eric Kripke

Director: Frederick E.O. Toye, Shana Stein, Catriona McKenzie, Philip Sgriccia, And Eric Kripke

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

Language: English

Runtime: 3 episodes of 1 hour each

The Boys Season 4 Review: What’s It About:

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the first three episodes of the superhero satire The Boys: Season 4, and we are not sure how to sum this up. As Eric Kripke‘s men set out on a journey to deliver the darkest season of this show, it seems to be getting trapped in its own blueprint. The third season of the show was undoubtedly the best and the closest to the superhero comics.

Over the three seasons, The Boys carved a bloody, violent, and hilarious path through the superhero genre, gleefully skewering its tropes while holding a distorted mirror to our own sociopolitical landscape.

The Boys Season 4 Review: Script Analysis

Season one was a brutal intro to this highly conceptualized Superhero satire where we met The Boys, a ragtag bunch fueled by righteous anger against the corrupt, celebrity-worshipped Supes. The other important aspect of the show is Vought, the evil corporation that manufactures and controls these superheroes, exposed for its greed and manipulation. Hughie, enters this deranged world after a Supe literally runs through his girlfriend. Season one questioned the true meaning of heroism.

Season 2 presented The Boys as organized rogues who are devoted to taking on the world’s well-known but typically psychotic superheroes who have begun working for the government. The satire hit new heights, with Stan Edgar, the Machiavellian head of Vought, pulling the strings behind the scenes in season 3 with a gut-punching finale, shocking character reveals, and a cliffhanger that left everyone desperate for season four.

Finally, The Boys are here with the darkest season probably and this wild, satirical ride that doesn’t shy away from pushing boundaries. It is asking all the uncomfortable questions about power, corruption, and the dark side of celebrity worship as Homelander (Antony Starr) stands his public trial for murder.

His Captain American spoof is now heading towards a Donald Trumpish way and while this character arc is a pretty interesting addition that comes at such a time when American Politics itself is taking a major makeshift.

The Boys Season 4 Review: What Works?:

Season 4 of The Boys comes with heightened stakes as Victoria Neuman potentially becomes the Vice President and Homelander’s influence grows; the danger feels more real than ever. This could keep viewers engaged and on the edge of their seats.

The lines between good and bad are further blurred with this season while The Boys are fractured, the political landscape is more volatile than ever, and Homelander, drunk on his celebrity status, is a terrifying loose cannon.

Using social media as a weapon of mass manipulation reflects the very real dangers of disinformation in today’s world. And the satirical take on superheroes, starts serving as a stark reminder of the very real consequences of unchecked power, media manipulation, and societal disillusionment.

The best thing about this season is that it brings someone who might turn more evil than Homelander – his son Ryan. However, as the series delves into the familial setup as well, it would be interesting to see if Ryan feeds on the gory world his father rules or if his mother’s upbringing wins over.

The Fractured Heroes In A Flawed Humanitarian World

The characters of The Boys, particularly the members of the Seven, are complex and morally ambiguous. While Homelander, the supposed leader, is a terrifying reflection of unchecked power and narcissistic rage, Erin Elair Moriarty’s Starlight’s struggle to navigate a corrupt system as the sole decent member of the Seven resonates with themes of fighting for what’s right even when the odds are stacked against you. The character arcs in The Boys are a central driving force, forcing us to question who the real heroes are and the price of maintaining a facade of goodness.

The Family

The Boys, who might be chaotic and as problematic as the Seven, nonetheless keep you hooked as they serve as a family. A family, these men have chosen for themselves, which makes it an endearing tale to root for. Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) camaraderie put up for a very good watch even though the latter will fight his mortality in this season.

The Boys Season 4 Review: What Doesn’t Work?:

What does not work for The Boys this season is probably the monotony it is entering. Within the three episodes, the storyline already feels jaded and repeated. With the star cast getting bigger, it is becoming difficult to follow the individual arcs. It is too messy and scattered. The line between dark humor and desensitizing has been crossed, and it makes us question if sensitivity has actually become passé for society.

The Boys Season 4 Review: Last Words:

Thankfully, despite the flaws, The Boys still has it. And as Jensen Ackles is taking over as the Soldier Boy, it would be interesting to see the progression route to the season 4 finale. Hopefully, this ticking bomb explodes right, unleashing more havoc, or will it diffuse? Only upcoming episodes will tell.

3.5 stars!

Must Read: The Sympathizer Review: Robert Downey Jr. & Park Chan-wook Combine Forces In A Powerful Spy-Thriller From A24

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News