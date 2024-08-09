House of the Dragon Season 2 ended after eight thrilling episodes on Sunday. There might have been some ups and downs, but it all turned out in the show’s favor, as it topped Nielson’s weekly Streaming rankings for the week of July 8-14. The Boys Season 4 also ended a few days ago, and it was also an exciting season, thereby putting the Amazon Prime Video show in the top five of this list. Scroll below to get the full list.

The show is a prequel to the HBO series Game of Thrones and is set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. It features Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy in the lead roles. The series is based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood. On the other hand, The Boys season 4 is reportedly the penultimate season, and the potential fifth season will be the final one.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Nielsen’s Weekly Streaming rankings for the week of July 8-14 came in, and as per that, House of the Dragon has hit the #1 position at the overall ranking. It was in the week following Episode 4’s debut and scored 1.27 billion minutes. It was watched that week alone in the United States and on streaming only. It doesn’t include the minutes watched on the previous week’s Sunday night premiere of Season 2’s episode 4, The Red Dragon and the Gold. The numbers only include the first three hours of Episode 5’s Sunday night debut on July 14, which took the 5-week cume to 5.7 billion.

Meanwhile, The Boys dropped by 7.1% from its previous week, with 1.05 billion minutes watched of the whole series in the United States only. It lifted the show’s 5-week cume to 5.9 billion, with six new episodes out. It secured its place at the 4th position. Besides The Boys Season 4 and the House of the Dragon 2 series, check out what other shows made it to the top 10 streaming rankings list.

1. House of the Dragon – 1.2 billion minutes viewed

2. Bluey – 1.08 billion minutes viewed

3. Suits – 1.07 billion minutes viewed

4. The Boys – 1.05 billion minutes viewed

5. Love Island – 1.02 billion minutes viewed

6. Dexter – 982 million minutes viewed

7. Grey’s Anatomy – 957 million minutes viewed

8. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – 917 million minutes viewed

9. Your Honor – 887 million minutes viewed

10. Family Guy – 850 million minutes viewed

The report further stated that The Bear dropped by 40.5% from the previous week’s ratings, hitting only 2.9 billion in its 3-week cume and scoring only 714 million watched, thereby failing to make it to the top 10.

