When The Voice Judge Christina Aguilera Was "Disgusted" With Adam Levine After Explosive Fight: "He's Being So Mean"

During the first season of The Voice, Maroon 5, frontman Adam Levine pissed off fellow coach Christina Aguilera to the degree that reports alleged she was “disgusted” with his behaviour.

During the 2012 season of The Voice, Adam Levine used contestant Tony Lucca to antagonize fellow judge Christina Aguilera. Lucca reportedly knew Aguilera as a teen from their days in the Mickey Mouse Club. However, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer did not recall Lucca.

During the final solo performance, Lucca, who Adam Levine was coaching, performed Jay-Z’s “99 Problems,” which was perceived as a direct diss to Aguilera.

At the time, a source told Radar Online The song’s chorus, “I got 99 problems but the b*tch ain’t one,” was a reference to Lucca and Adam Levine’s contentious relationship with Christina Aguilera. The pop star, offended by the lyrics, confronted the duo on stage, prompting an explosive fight between her and Levine.

After Lucca’s performance, Aguilera told Lucca, “Your beautiful wife and your daughter and family are here tonight, and I just thought the lyrical connotation was a little derogatory towards women.”

While Adam Levine brushed off the critique, the source alleged, “Adam and Tony wanted to call Christina out as a b*tch. It was completely aimed at her. It was Adam’s idea, but Tony absolutely loved it.”

The source added, “She’s sick of the way she’s being treated, and she’s disgusted with Adam.”

The source continued Levine’s actions really hurt the singer, noting, “She doesn’t know why he does it; she doesn’t understand why he’s being so mean.”

The gossip site also alleged Adam Levine “blew up” at Christina when the coaches rehearsed “Free Your Mind” and called her “the biggest f***ing ****.”

The source alleged if “America” was aware of Levine’s disgusting behaviour, they would be appalled.

