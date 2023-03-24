Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine seems to be getting back on good terms with his wife Behati Prinsloo after he got embroiled in the s*xting controversy back in September 2022 after a woman named Sumner Stroh claimed that she had an affair with the crooner for a year.

According to sources, Levine is showing his commitment to Prinsloo more than ever and has realized his mistake. For the unversed, the duo welcomed their third child in January 2023. Levine and his supermodel wife are already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6. Read on to know how Levine is gradually gaining the trust back of his wife.

Us Weekly reported that Adam Levine has been spending a lot of quality time together with his family the reason why he is not often clicked outside. According to the sources, Levine is getting back his groove. The insiders revealed, “Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage. He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.” The sources added that Levine “realized he made a huge mistake” and has, therefore, shifted his complete focus towards his wife. “They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati,” further revealed the insider.”

Things are certainly getting better for the couple as an insider revealed that Levine and Prinsloo are “back on track as a couple,” and that the ‘Moves Like Jagger’ hitmaker has also added self-care to his list by getting back to doing yoga and meditation.

Adam Levine found himself in a soup when a woman named Sumner Stroh came forward last year and alleged a love affair with the crooner while sharing screenshots of their chats. Reacting to this Adam Levine later released an official statement, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

Levine added, “In certain instances it became inappropriate. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”

