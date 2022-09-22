Adam Levine's Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo Is "Shocked To Find Out What Was Going On" Amid Her Husband's Cheating Rumours With Sumner Stroh?

Popular Hollywood band Maroon 5’s lead singer Adam Levine is leading the headlines for every wrong reason possible. The singer who is already married to Behati Prinsloo got accused by a model Sumner Stroh for allegedly having an affair with her. She took to her TikTok account and talked about him and showed their flirtatious conversation.

Advertisement

Now, other women are also accusing the singer of sending alleged flirty texts to them. On the other hand, we got our hands to an exclusive interview where a close source of Adam’s wife revealed how the pregnant lady is responding to it.

Advertisement

After Sumner Stroh, as per mentioned in Page Six, Ashley Russell is the fifth woman who accused Adam Levine to have exchanged flirtatious conversation. She accused him of sending flirty DMs on her Instagram handle and even claimed that he would like her Insta stories and posts. Talking to Dailymail, she shared that he would message her “almost everyday at night at around 10 p.m.” Adding further to it, she said, “I would check every time I posted a story, which was every day, and it was always viewed by him. He would like mainly like booty stories and would always reply with something to do with leg or booty day at the gym.”

The 21-year-old even shared a few of their conversations that showed the way Adam Levine used to talk to her.

However, this came a few hours later, after Adam Levine shared his apology to the media through his Instagram stories. An excerpt of his note could be read as, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Well, even though pregnant Behati Prinsloo has been quite silent about the matter, her close friend spilled the beans to E! Online. The source shared, “Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair. They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back.”

The insider further mentioned that even though there are “no excuses for his inappropriate behavior,” Levine admitted that “it was nothing physical.” The source concluded by stating that he’s quite “disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this” And that “it’s a wake-up call and has made him realize that he has a lot to work on.”

Well, what are your thoughts about this whole mess? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: When Johnny Depp Kept Using The ‘F*cking’ Word & Forced To Remove Amber Heard’s N*de Scenes From A Movie: “Will You Please Call These Motherf*kers…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram