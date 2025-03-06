The 27th season of The Voice is currently airing on NBC, and with the blind auditions wrapped, all four coaches, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Buble, John Legend, and Adam Levine have picked the 12 members for their teams. To add to it, the celebrity advisors of the season have also been announced.

The Voice Season 27: All 4 Teams & Their Celebrity Advisors

Team Kelsea is headed by Kelsea Ballerini and advised by Little Big Town consisting of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook. The contestants are Alanna Lynise, a 21-year-old from Toledo, Ohio. Simone Marijic is a 20-year-old from Los Angeles. Brook Wood is a 33-year-old from Indianapolis. Robert Hunter is a 33-year-old from Garner.

Hailey Wright is a 19-year-old from Redwater, Texas. Page Mackenzie is a 32-year-old from Charleston. Jessica Manalo is 31, and she hails from Las Vegas. Jaelen Johnston is 21 and from Derby. Tatum Scott is 22 from High Point. Iris Herrera is 19 years old and from Newaygo. Angie Rey is a 25 year old from Seminole. Lastly, Dan Kiernan is 33 years old from Amityville.

Team Buble is headed by Michael Buble and advised by Cynthia Erivo from Wicked. The contestants are 18 year old Naomi Soleil from Maplewood, 34 year old Adam David from Fort Lauderdale and a 27 year old Aaron Rizzo. Kameron Jaso is 18 from Wichita. Kaiya Hamilton is 26 from Greenville and Dimitrius Graham as well as Divighn are 33 from Baltimore and Gardena.

Barry Jean Fontenot is 31 and from Springdale. Ricardo Moreno is 25 years old and from Tracy, California. Braxton Garza is 28 and from Adrian. Jadyn Cree is 23 from Lincoln. Carlos Santiago is 35 from Caguas. Team Legend is headed by John Legend and is advised by Coco Jones. The contestants are Pablo Herrera from San Diego, Jay Ammo from Guyana.

Antonio Ramsey is 35 years old from Boynton Beach. Nell Simmons is 40 years old from New Orleans. Olivia Kuper Harris is 34 from Dallas. Kolby Cordell is 33 years old from Ontario. Jacquelyn George is 27 from Franklin. BD.ii is 31 and hails from Hampton. Jordan Allen is 30 and from London.

Bryson Battle is a 21 year old from Harrisburg. Ari Camille is a 21 year old from Chicago. Renzo is 33 and from Philadelphia. Team Adam is headed by Adam Levine and advised by Kate Hudson. The contestants are Trevon Dawson, 17, from Cole Camp. Tori Templet is 24 from Atlanta. Lucia Flores Wiseman is 22 from Maple Valley. Fran Posla is 25 years old from Heredia.

Tinika Wyatt is 50 and from Los Angeles. Conor James is 28 and hails from Bridgewater. Tyler Kae is 22 and from Olympia. Hayden Grove is 31 years old and from Cleveland. Britton Moore is 21 and from San Antonio. Grace Miller Moody is 20 and from Florence. Darius J is 35 from Pahokee. Ethan Eckenroad is a 26 year old who hails from Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania.

