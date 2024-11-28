Okay, stop everything. Michael Bublé’s mom said she’d kill him if he didn’t marry Emily Blunt. Yep, you read that right. His mom, Amber Santagà, was ready to put him in a headlock and drag him down the aisle. So, naturally, we all had to know: what was going on in this relationship?

It all started in 2005 when The Devil Wears Prada star met the crooner backstage at one of his concerts. Sparks flew, and soon, they were the golden couple of the mid-aughts. They made those sweet red carpet appearances we all envied and had the kind of romance that made everyone believe in love. Emily was lucky that Bublé was famous because, as she explained, “It’s harder when you’re the one emasculating [your boyfriend].” She was that girl—calm, collected, and living her best life.

But things weren’t all smooth sailing. There was some severe swooning: Bublé would fall in love with Emily all over again whenever he saw her on screen. We get it, dude. She’s Emily Blunt.

Then came the bombshell—his mom. Yep, Amber Santagà was on a mission. If her son hadn’t put a ring on Emily’s finger, she wouldn’t have it. “I’ll kill him,” she joked to People. Well, I joked… I mean, we’ve all met that mom, right? One who sees the one and won’t let go. And, honestly, who can blame her? Blunt was perfect. They were perfect. She wanted them locked down—forever.

But then, the plot thickened. Just months before they broke up in 2008, a woman surfaced, claiming she’d been in a ten-year sexual relationship with Bublé. And—wait for it—she had photos of a shirtless Bublé to prove it. That’s the stuff tabloid legends are made of. Cue the dramatic music.

The couple split, and Bublé, who was heartbroken but not guilt-free, blamed the whole thing on the distance. The business. It made sense—they were never in the same place simultaneously, living separate lives. But, oh, Bublé wasn’t done. He later admitted that the split broke him. “It was the worst thing that ever happened to me,” he said, confessing he was young and dumb and that he messed up. Real talk, Bublé.

And Emily? She kept her cards close to her chest, only hinting at the complexity of it all during a 2015 interview with Howard Stern. She laughed about being “perfect” for Bublé—except, you know, not perfect enough for forever. “I don’t want to talk about it,” she added, throwing a little shade without saying too much.

Fast-forward and both have moved on in a big way. Blunt met The Office’s John Krasinski, and they built their empire with two kids and a slew of high-profile projects. A Quiet Place Part II? Yes, please. Meanwhile, Bublé married actress Luisana Lopilato in 2011 and is now living a family life with three kids. And, just to top it off, he’s still touring the world, singing his feelings into the hearts of his fans.

Amber Santagà might be taking the fact that Emily’s married to someone else a little tricky. But hey, if she had her way, we’d all still be getting those Bublé-Blunt wedding invites, right? Now, that would’ve been a showstopper.

