John Krasinski’s career? It’s thriving. A Quiet Place? It was a massive hit. And while we all knew he nailed it as director, co-writer, and star, there’s one thing Krasinski says made it all possible: his wife, Emily Blunt. “She’s been my secret ingredient,” he once said. Yep, it was Emily who pushed him to make that leap—and without her, who knows where he’d be?

Krasinski doesn’t shy away from giving her full credit. In an interview with The Independent U.K., he said, “I honestly feel I wouldn’t have this career if I hadn’t met her, because she’s taught me so much about how to go about the business. She’s been my secret ingredient.” Yep, Emily Blunt is the reason we get to see Krasinski thrive in Hollywood.

The story goes like this: Krasinski originally just wanted to act in A Quiet Place — but Emily Blunt saw way more potential. She told him he needed to direct the thing. “I was originally just going to star and Emily told me I had to direct it,” Krasinski recalls. “She knew it was a huge opportunity for me, and in the madness, she just let me be myself.” And that advice? Total game-changer. Not only did Krasinski step behind the camera, but he also crushed it, making A Quiet Place one of the most talked-about films of the year.

The movie also ended up being a bonding experience for the couple. Far from just a professional collaboration, A Quiet Place took their relationship to a new level. John Krasinski admitted, “It without a doubt made our marriage stronger. I think we were both surprised by that. Not that I thought it would get worse but we were much more in love after the movie. We leaned on each other in a way we never had.” It’s not often you get to work with your spouse, but it’s bound to bring you closer when you’re making something as intense as A Quiet Place.

You can imagine how intimate that on-screen chemistry between Krasinski and Emily Blunt felt. Krasinski even joked, “I also certainly wouldn’t have felt as comfortable watching someone else pretend to give birth in a bathtub.” Ain’t no one else pulling that off like they did — their connection made the whole thing real.

With A Quiet Place blowing up and the world taking notice, Krasinski was ready to take on Jack Ryan in Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. It’s a role with some pretty big names behind it — Ford, Baldwin, the usual suspects — but Krasinski was more than ready to step into those shoes, especially with Emily backing him at every step.

So, yeah, the Krasinski career boom? All thanks to Emily Blunt. She pushed, supported, and helped him become the superstar he is today. And with both of them still crushing it in Hollywood, who knows what’s next? But one thing is certain: this power couple is just starting.

