A prequel to Quiet Place Part II, A Quiet Place: Day One, directed by Michael Sarnoski, is giving the audience goosebumps by transporting them back to the chaos that followed after the aliens’ initial landing on Earth.

Starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, A Quiet Place: Day One had its VOD debut on July 30 and swiftly rose to the top of the box office. According to IndieWire, it’s the best choice on Fandango at Home and iTunes for July 29–August 4.

A Quiet Place: Day One’s Success Solidifies The Franchise’s Future

A Quiet Place: Day One’s triumph is still being celebrated. In addition to earning $258.8M at the movie office, the prequel is generating buzz on VOD. Even though the movie has been in theaters for more than a month—having made its debut on June 28—this weekend, from Friday, August 2 to Sunday, August 4, it officially made an incredible $1.4M in domestic sales and $900k abroad.

The film brought in a total of over $258M after grossing $2.3M internationally throughout the weekend. The movie is still far below the first two in the series, A Quiet Place, and its $334 million worldwide gross and $296 million worldwide profit, respectively. Though it is improbable, given that Day One is now officially available on VOD, it is unclear if it will surpass its predecessors.

Michael Sarnoski’s novel twist is well-received by critics; Rotten Tomatoes gives the movie an astounding 86%. Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong’o are also receiving great honors for their performances, and the audience score is a respectable 73%. Despite being the lowest-grossing entry in the franchise, the movie is proving its worth. Even with a $67M budget, the franchise clearly still enjoys a good deal of popularity.

The prequel concludes its own tale, but details about the Quiet Place franchise’s future are still unknown. Nothing regarding the franchise’s future has been formally verified yet. However, given how well-received the latest chapter is, we might learn about the upcoming part sooner rather than later.

We’ll have to wait and see if the next picture introduces new characters or revisits the tale of Emily Blunt’s Evelyn and her children from the first two movies. Watch this space for additional developments!

