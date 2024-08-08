HBO’s House of the Dragon season 2 has concluded, but the finale episode has disappointed the fans due to a lack of action and inconclusive ending, which clearly the viewers did not expect. The prequel to Game of Thrones has confirmed seasons 3 and 4 respectively, so fans can rest assured that the story of Rhaenyra and Alicent will continue in further seasons, but will have to wait for another two years.

Coming back to the finale of season 2, several viewers of House of the Dragons offered their volatile reactions as they felt frustrated. Here are some reactions from the viewers-

When you realize you have to wait 2 years for the next #HouseOfTheDragon season… pic.twitter.com/I76B46rMCV — Jon Snow (@LordSnow) August 5, 2024

This amazing build up and now we have to wait 2 years for Season 3 #HouseOfTheDragon #HotD #HoTDS2 pic.twitter.com/vTm1D3j5YL — Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) August 5, 2024

THERES NO FUCKING WAY IT JUST ENDS LIKE THAT YOURE TELLING ME I NEED TO WAIT 2 YEARS BE SO FUCKING FOR REAL #HouseOfThedragon pic.twitter.com/Bvs9EsIRLx — cat (@catisraving) August 5, 2024

Did I just watch a 70 minute trailer for Season 3? #HouseOfThedragon pic.twitter.com/Mpo0OTpltP — GameofThrones Quotes (@ASOIAFQuotesGOT) August 5, 2024

When we didn’t get any action in the finale and have to wait 2 years for the Battle of the Gullet:#HouseOfThedragon pic.twitter.com/lJJV2aZszZ — House of the Dragon News (@HOTDNewsHBO) August 5, 2024

The viewer’s reaction to comparing House of the Dragon season 2 finale with an extended “66 minutes” trailer is justifiable. Although the episode did feature exceptional dialogue, fans were eagerly expecting some wild action. In the episode, Daemon’s vision drew him back to Rhaenyra, which was not fully clarified regarding what it meant. Moreover, before the combat can begin, the screen is cut to black when the troops march into the battle, frustrating the viewers even more.

While it was highly expected the finale to resolve not all, but some of the factual tensions, viewers were waiting for the Dance of the Dragons to commence in this episode. Unfortunately, the only action seen was in episode 4, The Red Dragon and the Gold.

House of the Dragon season 1 & 2 are streaming on Max.

