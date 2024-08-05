Top 6 Things To Expect From House Of The Dragon Season 2 Finale

HBO’s most exciting historical fantasy drama, House of the Dragon season 2 finale, is a few hours away, and plenty of adrenaline-fueled material is expected to cap off this season. House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones and is based on the book Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin. As per the books, there are so many battles and dragon fights to come, and since we’re only one episode away, fans can expect more battles in the following seasons of House of the Dragon.

Following the death of King Viserys I Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 1, the second season followed Westeros divided into the Blacks and the Greens, with both sides aiming to claim their right to the Iron Throne. As The Greens have a great army to fight against the Blacks, the latter raise new dragons and armies from the North, the Vale, and the Riverlands. With the finale approaching, here are a few things that the viewers can expect from episode 8 of House of the Dragon season 2.

1. Otto Hightower’s Return

After Aegon II fires Otto Hightower as Hand of the King in episode 3, things haven’t been going well for the Greens. In episode 6, Aemond tasked Larys Strong to bring back Otto to his position, which can likely add an intriguing dynamic to the show’s finale. Besides, Otto’s return is highly anticipated by the fans, as the show doesn’t want to miss the talent of actor Rhys Ifans. Moreover, Hightower’s army is on the move, and Otto may return to King’s Landing to take part in Aemond’s strategy. If not in season 2, he will definitely return in season 3.

2. The Lannister Army Joins The Riverlands

In episode 6, Lord Jason Lannister arrives at the Golden Tooth with the armies of the Westerlands and some caged lions. Although he demanded that Aemond and his dragon join the invasion of the Riverlands, the latter was offended. Jason is more arrogant and insufferable unlike his twin, Tyland. As the Lannister army marches into the Riverlands and Daemon rallies the Tully banners, a clash is likely possible between the forces. Moreover, fans can expect a battle, probably the Battle at the Red Fork from Fire & Blood, to give a final touch to the finale episode.

3. Helaena Takes On Her Dragon Dreamfyre

For most of the season, Helaena was seen scared in the aftermath of Blood & Cheese. Despite a few scenes where Alicent is comforting her, much of her family has forgotten about her. While Aemond is preoccupied with the war, Aegon, who never cared about her feelings is bedridden due to his injuries. But in the teaser of the season 2 finale, Aemond suggests Helaena ride her dragon, Dreamfyre, to help in the battle. Her dragon is an older one known for breeding rather than combat. However, Aemond’s desperation is notable as he seeks help from Helaena probably because of Rhaenyra’s new dragonriders. The chances to see Dreamfyre can add an exciting arc to the show.

4. Aemond’s Fury To The Dragonseeds

In the seventh episode of House of the Dragon Season 2, Aemond had to retreat on Vhagar after encountering Silverwing, but his reaction to the new Dragonriders hasn’t been shown yet. Despite Aemond quickly accustomed to his new role, he will likely struggle to control after realizing he’s outnumbered. Although Aemond rides the largest dragon, he won’t be able to face all the dragon riders alone. As he quickly needs to assess his strategy, the last episode will probably reflect his weakness and frustration owing to Rhaenyra’s bold move.

5. Arrival of Tessarion & Daeron Targaryen

It came as a shock for the viewers when Alicent Hightower revealed her third son, Daeron, who was never featured in the show despite Aemond and Aegon. Daeron is raised in Oldtown and will probably arrive in the finale episode to join the conflict. He is a prince with a dragon, Tessarion. Besides, the finale trailer reveals a separate army mobilizing from the Reach and hints this army is being accompanied by Tessarion, Daeron’s blue dragon. Although no actor has been announced for playing Prince Daeron, we can expect a brief arrival in the finale, with much more storyline of the character in season 3.

6. Rhaenyra Assembles Dragonseeds

By the end of episode 7 of House of the Dragon season 2, an event called the Sowing of the Seeds took place where Rhaenyra invited people with Valyrian blood to Dragonstone to bond with the unclaimed dragons. However, the process turned violent when Vermithor attacked the Valyrian commoners, but two managed to bond- Hugh claiming Vermithor and Ulf claiming Silverwing. With these new riders along with Addam of Hull, who bonded with Seasmoke, Rhaenyra has a formidable roster of dragonriders. Although Rhaenyra doesn’t fully know or trust these powerful men, they will be crucial in the upcoming battle.

