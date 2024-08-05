Iconic soap actress Jeanne Cooper, aka Katherine Chancellor, once opened up about her backstage feud with Young and the Restless star Brenda Dickson. Dickson portrayed Jill Abbott from 1973 until she was fired in 1987.

Jill Abbott and Katherine Chancellor’s feud on “The Young and the Restless” is one of the iconic storylines in soap history. Over the years, there have been murmurs that Brenda Dickson and Jeanne Cooper, didn’t get along off-camera. In 2012, Jeanne Cooper lifted the lid about her backstage battle with co-star Brenda Dickson in her memoir Not Young and Still Restless.

In the book, Cooper revealed she was frustrated with Brenda Dickson for not showing up to rehearsals on time. Cooper also recalled meeting Dickson for the first time, saying, “I do remember a sexy, confident little piece of work named Brenda Dickson!”

Recounting her first meeting with Dickson, Jeanne Cooper told Michael Fairman TV, “We got off to a bad start.”

Jeanne Cooper revealed she was initially frustrated with her co-star for not showing up to rehearsals on time. Cooper said, “I want somebody there so I can settle down and give a performance.”

Cooper recalled an incident when she confronted Dickson over her tardiness. Cooper reportedly told Dickson, “A professional is on time. You don’t wait around for people. Being a professional is knowing your craft and knowing your lines!”

Dickson who was displeased with the criticism told cooper “Oh really? I have never been talked to like this before!” Not one to cower from a confrontation, Cooper replied, “Well, get used to it.”

Cooper said that despite their initial skirmish, she respects Dickson, who was allegedly mistreated by the show’s brass.

