Despite several romantic plotlines, Mark and Lexie have remained fan-favorites in Grey’s Anatomy for over a decade, especially after the two died in the medical drama. Despite their underrated relationship, they never got the chance to live up to their full potential, but they were undoubtedly soulmates.

Mark and Lexie faced their demise in the finale of season 8 and the beginning of season 9, but their romance still lived throughout the seasons. Despite the odds, the two always find their way back to each other, and even though their characters died, there are still some unforgettable moments that detail their on-again, off-again relationship.

All By Myself (Season 5, Episode 10)

Grey’s Anatomy Season 5 Episode 10 marks Mark and Lexie’s first romantic encounter, despite Derek holding back Mark from forming any kind of relationship with Meredith Grey’s younger half-sister, Lexie. Although Mark attempts to ignore his growing attraction towards her, Lexie’s bold move to go over his hotel room amazes him. After their successful surgery, Lexie is impressed by his teaching skills and asks him to teach her more. Knowing that he promised Derek, he lets Lexie remove her clothes and repeatedly says, “Teach me.” Clearly, Mark couldn’t deny his feelings, and the two share their first sexual encounter.

Stairway to Heaven (Season 5 Episode 13)

Following the beginning of their romance, there is a funny moment between the two when Lexie and Mark hookup in the on-call room goes terribly wrong. She accidentally injures Mark, as he screams in pain, and rushes to Callie to help him. After undergoing the surgery, Lexie comes to his room to comfort him and strokes his hair, admitting that this is something she loves having done to her when she’s hurt.

An Honest Mistake (Season 5 Episode 16)

In this episode, Derek learns that Mark and Lexie are dating behind his back even after the neurosurgeon told Mark to stay away from her. This episode is more about Mark than Lexie because it shows how people are reacting to their growing relationship. When Mark finally gathers the courage to tell Derek about her, things go pretty bad between the two. Well, clearly, it wasn’t the right time to tell this to Derek because he lost another patient whose husband called him a murderer. He was stressed with that, on top of his complicated relationship with Meredith. So, when he learned about Lexie and Mark, he punched Mark and the two had a huge fight in the hospital.

I Will Follow You Into The Dark (Season 5 Episode 17)

This episode is more about Lexie as she steps out of her big sister, Meredith’s shadow and takes her heart with her relationship with Mark. Until this point, Mark and Lexie were hooking up in secret, but they were forced to go public with their relationship, with Lexie taking the responsibility for “breaking” Mark. Not only this, Mark even credits Lexie for putting his broken self back together.

Stand By Me (Season 5 Episode 18)

After Lexie’s intern peers caught her flirting with Mark, they began speculating about their relationship. Many believed that she was sleeping with him to get ahead in the program, while others thought he was using her, obviously considering his “whore” man personality. However, everything changes when Lexie kisses Mark in the hospital and in front of her peers, making their relationship official in the hospital.

No Good At Saying Sorry (One More Chance) (Season 5 Episode 21)

Following Derek and Mark’s fight regarding the latter dating Lexie, they officially put it out there that it’s not just a fling or casual flirting. In this episode, Lexie invites Mark to have dinner with her and her father, something very important to her. However, Mark is nervous because he isn’t good with dads, also thinking that her father might be disappointed considering their age gap. Despite the nervousness, Mark shows up and takes her hand, showing his seriousness towards her.

Here’s To Future Days (Season 5 Episode 23)

Most of Grey’s Anatomy Season 5 was about Mark and Lexie’s relationship, but it also encountered other tragedies at the hospital. After Izzie marries Alex, Mark takes Lexie even more seriously and thinks about his future. While Lexie isn’t ready to move in and start a new life with her boyfriend, he kind of stresses her out, but later realizes his mistake and the two continue to take things slow.

Tainted Obligation (Season 6 Episode 4)

In this episode, Lexie brings her father to the ER, however, Meredith doesn’t seem to care. When Lexie learns about her father’s end-stage cirrhosis and needing a transplant, she agrees to be the donor. However, Mark is a little concerned about her decision and wants to talk her out of it, but Lexie throws him out saying it isn’t his decision to make. But it turns out, she isn’t a match, Meredith is, and agrees to the transplant.

Blink (Season 6 Episode 11)

This is the first time that Mark and Lexie had their eventual breakup. It happened because Mark has a daughter who is pregnant, and who is constantly rude to Lexie. It gets more complicated when Mark asks her daughter to stay with him, which scares away Lexie and she informs him that she’s not old enough to be a mother or a grandmother. Sadly, Mark asks her not to make him choose between her and his daughter, leading to their breakup.

Shiny Happy People (Season 6 Episode 22)

After their breakup, Lexie moves on and has a relationship with Alex Karev, while Mark is suffering from the loss of his relationship. Although he tries to hook up with other people, he realizes he only wants to be with Lexie. Eventually, Mark confesses to Lexie that he misses her and loves her, but she explains that Karev is her boyfriend now.

Adrift And At Peace (Season 7 Episode 10)

After Mark and Lexie stay apart for an entire season, Mark is still onto Lexie. He has been sleeping with Callie, however, tells her that he still misses Lexie. When Lexie and Mark meet for a drink at Joe’s Bar, their undeniable connection leads to a kiss. In this episode, the two get back together.

Let The Bad Times Roll (Season 8 Episode 22)

In this episode, Lexie realizes that she loves Mark and wants to be with him. She confesses her feelings to him, in the hope that his relationship with Julia doesn’t grow more serious. However, before Mark could say anything, Julia emerges from the elevator, leaving him completely silent.

Flight (Season 8 Episode 24)

This is the most important episode from Grey’s Anatomy for Mark and Lexie because, in this episode, Lexie dies. In the previous episode, Meredith, Arizona, Cristina, Mark, Lexie, and Derek ended up in a plane crash. Mark finds Lexie in the back, crushed under a large part of the plane. Lexie’s death is one of the saddest moments in Grey’s Anatomy. When she realizes she’s dying, Mark strokes her face with his hand, and the two repeat they were “meant to be”. Sadly, in the next episode, Mark also dies from the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Breathe (Season 17 Episode 10)

After the end of their love story in Season 8, this is the first episode after nine years that they returned to the TV screens. In Meredith’s COVID state, she had a dream which included all the people she loved but died tragically. On her beach, Lexie and Mark are together and happy in the afterlife.

Must Read: From The Wolverine To Logan – Every Movie Of Hugh Jackman As Wolverine Ranked!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News