Grey's Anatomy Season 21: Everything You Need To Know

The longest-running primetime medical TV show, Grey’s Anatomy, might have had the shortest 20th season due to SAG-AFTRA strikes, but that doesn’t mean the medical-drama is over. Known for its emotional storytelling, shocking plot twists, and relatable characters, the beloved show is back again to save more lives at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

While Season 20 was wrapped up with only 10 episodes, the finale, Burn It Down, which aired on May 30 ended on a cliffhanger. As the wildfire broke in Seattle, it was all chaotic at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as doctors juggled with patients and personal conflicts. Meanwhile, Dr. Meredith Grey makes a life-altering decision that stuns all of her colleagues. As fans are eagerly waiting for what’s next in the doctor’s life, let’s dig out what we know about Grey’s Anatomy Season 21.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Release Date

As of now, Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 has no release date. But it is assumed that the new season will air on ABC and Hulu in Fall 2024. Previously, the show usually returned in September, but due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Grey’s Anatomy has deviated from its usual schedule. So, we can expect it to air in 2024-2025.

Cast of Grey’s Anatomy Season 21

We will be seeing many similar faces returning for Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 including Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Kevin McKidd, Camilla Luddington, Jake Borelli, Adelaide Kane, Harry Shum Jr, Niko Terho, Caterina Scorsone, Anthony Hill, Chris Carmack, and others. At the same time the characters of Jake Borelli and Midori Francis will have an exit storyline in the upcoming season.

What happened in Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Finale?

In the finale episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 20, Dr. Catherine Fox went on a firing spree as she fired Dr. Meredith Grey due to her secret Alzheimer’s research and her accomplices, Dr. Teddy Altman, and Dr. Amelia Shepherd. As Dr. Owen Hunt defended Teddy, he also got fired. Meanwhile, many interns revolted against Dr. Fox’s unexpected decision about Dr. Lucas Adams, which shook her when Dr. Miranda Bailey threatened to resign.

On the other hand, Dr. Richard Webber got doubtful about his career following a near-relapse, while Dr. Levi Schmitt considered his future career in pediatric medicine fellowship. Additionally, Dr. Jo Wilson found out that she’s pregnant with Dr. Atticus Lincoln’s baby, and love started brewing between Dr. Winston Ndugu and Dr. Monica Beltran.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 1-19 are available to stream on Netflix while Season 20 can be streamed on the ABC website, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

