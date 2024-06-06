Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: All You Need To Know About The Biographical Drama Series

Hulu’s Becoming Karl Lagerfeld tells the story of the rise of Chanel’s late creative director, Karl Lagerfeld. Based on Raphaëlle Bacqué’s book, Kaiser Karl, the biographical drama revolves around the personal and professional life of the renowned German designer during his early days in the industry.

While Lagerfeld had a career over six decades long, the show is going to explore his beginnings in the fashion industry from 1972 to 1981. The series features a stunning ensemble cast and has generated immense curiosity ever since the release of its trailer.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is All Set to Premiere on Hulu and Disney+, Watch the Trailer

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld will premiere on Friday, June 7th, 2024. The show will be released on Hulu in the US, while international audiences can watch it on Disney+. The miniseries will comprise six episodes, all of which are going to be dropped together, so you can binge-watch the show over the weekend.

Hulu and Disney+ launched the official trailer for the series in April this year, which promises a lot of style, fashion, and drama. Watch it below:

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld Follows the Designer’s Rise in the World of Paris High Fashion

Karl Lagerfeld is credited as the reason behind Chanel’s success, as he made the brand recover from financial losses in the 1980s. However, Becoming Karl Lagerfeld follows the designer’s journey before he became a big name in the fashion scene. The story starts in 1972, when Lagerfeld was 38, and working as a relatively unknown ready-to-wear designer.

The show also focuses on his troubled relationship and affair with the French dandy, Jacques de Bascher, who had inspired him to follow his dream of becoming a world-famous designer. At the same time, Lagerfeld’s rivalry with his friend-slash-arch nemesis Yves Saint Laurent is going to be on display in the series.

“Becoming Karl Lagerfeld plunges us into the heart of the 70s, in Paris, Monaco, and Rome, to follow the formidable blossoming of this complex and iconic personality of Parisian couture, already driven by the ambition to become the Emperor of fashion. Between glamor and clashes of egos, grandiose parties, and destructive passions, discover the story of Karl before Lagerfeld,” reads the official synopsis of the series.

Daniel Brühl Stars in the Titular Role in Becoming Karl Lagerfeld

Inglourious Basterds actor Daniel Brühl steps into the shoes of the acclaimed designer in the series and is accompanied by Théodore Pellerin as Jacques de Bascher, Arnaud Valois as Yves Saint Laurent, Alex Lutz as Pierre Bergé, Agnès Jaoui as Gaby Aghion, and Sunnyi Melles as Marlene Dietrich.

Other actors who are playing high-profile designers and celebrities from the ‘70s in the show include Théodora Breux as Anita Briey, Jeanne Damas as Paloma Picasso, Claire Laffut as Loulou de la Falaise, Paul Spera as Andy Warhol, and Giorgia Sinicorni as Carla Fendi.

