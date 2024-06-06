3 Body Problem To Run For 3 Seasons, Here’s What Sources Had To Say

Created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo, Netflix’s sci-fi show, 3 Body Problem dominated the streaming industry in March. As the first season marked great success, Netflix has recently announced at the FYSEE panel that this hugely hit series based on the books by Liu Cixin will run for three seasons.

Set in 1960s China, the eight-episode series chronicles humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization. A young astrophysicist named Ye Wenjie makes a decision that sets the course for an unforeseen outcome. Fast forward several decades to the 21st century, a group of brilliant scientists joins forces with a detective to confront the catastrophe that could destroy humanity.

Netflix 3 Body Problem to end after 3 Seasons

Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss talked about the further installments of 3 Body Problem. He said, “We included a lot of what we loved from the [novels by Liu Cixin] in Season 1, but the vast majority of reasons we wanted to make this show are in Season 2.” Weiss continued, “We always wanted to get to the final page of the third book, and it’s really, really thrilling to us that we will get to do just that.”

Weiss, Alexander Woo, and David Benioff will be the executive producers, showrunners, and writers for the next 2 seasons.

What to expect from 3 Body Problem Season 2?

Netflix or 3 Body Problem producers haven’t revealed the number of episodes for the remaining 2 seasons. In regard to Season 2, Weiss told Deadline that there will be challenges adding, “The story gets really wild in the best possible way. With something that’s that wild, there are a lot of choices to be made and a lot of things to be figured out. We’ve been putting our heads together to figure them out recently, especially the past couple of months.” Additionally, no release date has been announced by the streamer.

3 Body Problem Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

