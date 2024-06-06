Sweet Tooth Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast, And Trailer Of The Final Season Of The Netflix Series

Netflix’s hit fantasy drama Sweet Tooth is soon returning with its third and final season. The show, based on Jeff Lemire’s comic book series, has always been praised for its emotionally engaging content that is loved by audiences of all ages.

The final season takes the viewers back to Alaska and answers some long-standing questions about the origin of the Sick, a virus that wiped out the human population and turned babies into animal hybrids. So when will Sweet Tooth Season 3 be released on Netflix? Let’s find out.

Sweet Tooth Season 3 Release Date

Sweet Tooth Season 3 is slated to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, June 6th, 2024. Like the previous installments, the new season will also feature eight episodes, which will all be released at once. The finale episode, titled ‘This Is a Story,’ is written by showrunner Jim Mickle, and will mark the conclusion of Sweet Tooth.

Sweet Tooth Season 3 Plot

After the previous season’s finale, Gus, Jepperd, Wendy, and Bear have arrived in Alaska. The group is on the lookout for Gus’ mother, Birdie, who is there to solve the mystery of the origin of the Sick. As the group treks across the breathtaking icy terrain of Alaska, they are joined by Dr. Singh, unaware that he might have his own hidden motives to accompany them.

At the same time, the team will be facing a new rival in the form of the cruel Helen Zhang, who wants to restart human birth and sees Gus as the means to achieve her aim. She is joined by her daughter, Rosie, and the Wolf Boys in her endeavor. As stakes go high and Gus’ group races against time, destiny brings different people together, leading to a thrilling climax.

Sweet Tooth Season 3 Cast

The main cast will be reprising their roles in the final season, including Christian Convery as Gus, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Amy Seimetz as Birdie. Additionally, Rosalind Chao has been promoted to series regular as Helen Zhang. The new additions to the cast include Kelly Marie Tran as Rosie, Cara Gee as Siana, and Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka.

Sweet Tooth Season 3 Trailer

Netflix unveiled the official trailer for the final season of Sweet Tooth in May, which builds up intense drama as the show heads toward its finale. Watch the trailer here:

