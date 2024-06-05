Will the Original Avengers Assemble Again? Jeremy Renner Reacts to Potential Reunion

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has not been the same since the departure of the original Avengers in Avengers: Endgame (2019). While the franchise continued with new and young heroes, ardent fans believe that it has lost its plot and are eager to see the OG heroes back on screen.

Jeremy Renner, who played one of the founding Avengers, Hawkeye, in a number of MCU films, has now expressed his thoughts on a possible reunion, revealing that he would love to work with everyone again.

Jeremy Renner is Up for an Avengers Reunion

Jeremy Renner recently appeared on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast to talk about the new season of his Paramount+ show, Mayor of Kingstown. During the interview, the host asked him about a potential reunion of the original Avengers. To this, Jeremy replied that there needs to be a strong reason in the narrative to get the heroes back together.

“When is it ever gonna feel like, ‘Everyone gets their little bow, nobody died, it feels great!’ What happens here? There are no consequences, because it’s like, ‘In the Multiverse here, your death doesn’t mean anything.’ I’ve got feelings about it. I think everybody does. I think the guys that died have feelings about it,” he said.

Jeremy further added that he would love to be a part of a reunion if it happens in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. The 53-year-old actor stated, “I’m always down for it, man. I think it’d be great. It’d be awesome. I’d love to be with everyone again. But, you know, do they bring back just the OG, or they bring back 60 people?”

Jeremy made his debut in the MCU as Clint Barton / Hawkeye with a cameo in the 2011 film Thor, before starring in the 2012 hit The Avengers. His last appearance in the MCU was in his standalone Disney+ series, Hawkeye, in 2021. While the character is still alive, Jeremy’s future in the franchise remains uncertain.

Other Avengers’ Opinion on Reunion

In recent months, all of the six actors who played the OG Avengers have commented on their potential return to the franchise. While Robert Downey Jr. has said that he would happily return as Iron Man as it is an ‘integral part’ of his ‘DNA,’ Scarlett Johansson does not seem as eager to return as Black Widow.

Chris Evans also remarked ‘never say never’ when asked about reprising his role as Captain America. At the same time, Chris Hemsworth, who continued to star as Thor after Endgame, said that he would play the superhero once again if the audience wanted it and the subject was interesting enough. Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo is open to a standalone Hulk film.

