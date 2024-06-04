Jeremy Renner revealed the dubious reason he refused to return to the third instalment of Mission: Impossible. Renner, who is in the middle of a press tour to promote the latest season of the Paramount + series “Mayor Of Kingston,” has been loquacious in his interviews, refusing to shy away from hard questions.

The “Avengers” actor has been forthcoming about the near-fatal accident that left doctors wondering if he’ll ever walk again. He even shared the advice he got from his pal and co-star Robert Downey Jr as he was recovering from the incident.

In a recent “Happy Sad Confused” podcast interview, Jeremy Renner did not mince words when discussing his departure from the Mission Impossible franchiseRenner starred in two Mission: Impossible films: 2011’s Ghost Protocol and 2015’s Rogue Nation. However, Renner was conspicuously absent from the third instalment.

Jeremy Renner explains the Mission: Impossible hiatus

Jeremy Renner revealed the reason for his absence to host Josh Horowitz, saying he chose to step away from the film to spend time with his young daughter. Renner noted that the gruelling shoot schedules, which would take him away from his family for months, were not conducive to his life as a parent. The audience might comprehend the reasoning as valid; however, the actor did not stop there.

Elaborating further, Jeremy Renner revealed that his interest in starring in the third film waned after he learned that his character, IMF agent William Brandt, would be killed off. Renner recalled, “I remember they tried to bring me over[seas] for a week so they could kill my character, and I was like, ‘No, you don’t get to do that. You’re not going to drag me over there and just kill my character,’ like get out of here!”

Renner refused to be killed off the film he loved making and added, “If you’re going to do this and you’re going to use my character, you’re going to do it right.”

Jeremy Renner recalled yelling at the director over his character’s dire ending. The actor said, “I yelled at [director Christopher McQuarrie]. Dude, you’re not going to do this to me like that; you’re not going to do me wrong.”

