It’s been 18 months since Jeremy Renner broke 38 bones in a near-fatal accident that had the doctors speculating if he’ll ever walk again. Against all odds, Jeremy Renner made a significant recovery in a short span of time and is currently promoting the third season of his show, “Mayor of Kingstown.”

In a recent interview with Complex, the “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner, who is already back to work finishing up production for Season 3 of The Mayor of Kingstown, opened up about what made him return to acting, Robert Downey Jr.’s advice following the accident, and Hawkeye’s possible return to the MCU universe.

When asked if he had any doubts about returning to acting, Jeremy Renner revealed that his exterior body was unharmed in the accident, keeping the hope alive. However, the actor had a long road to recovery after sustaining multiple internal injuries, which made it challenging. Despite the adversity, Jeremy Renner was determined to return to work at some point, noting, “Dying would have been a lot cheaper, and it’s very expensive to stay alive.”

Jeremy Renner also shared advice from co-star and good pal Robert Downey Jr as he recovered from internal injuries. Robert Downey Jr reportedly told Renner “, Dude, as long as you look good, who cares how you feel? I don’t care if you’re in pain. You look amazing. You can still do whatever.”

When asked if Haweye would return to the MCU universe, Renner said, “I don’t know. You’re going to talk to Marvel about those things. It’s above my pay grade. Again, that’s something I always try to do.”

