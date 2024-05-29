Robert De Niro appeared outside the Manhattan Courthouse on Tuesday, May 28, as closing arguments were underway for Donald Trump’s hush money trial. At a news conference held by President Joe Biden’s campaign outside the Manhattan courtroom, the 80-year-old Oscar winner, who provided the voiceover for a new 30-second advertisement warning of the danger in Trump’s return, reiterated his concerns to the crowd.

However, after delivering a dire speech warning the crowd about the perils of Trump’s return to the Oval Office, Robert De Niro was mercilessly heckled by Trump supporters as he made his way to the car, prompting the actor to get into a sparring match outside the courtroom. Robert De Niro, among many other insults, was called a “wannabe” and “paid sell-out” before one bystander yelled, “You’re washed up,” prompting De Niro to yell, “F**k you.”

Join me in giving a big round of applause 👏 to the New Yorkers who called Robert DeNiro a piece of trash and a " MOOK"…… I love it This is what pushback 👇 looks like folks pic.twitter.com/PynKW6Yg0F — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) May 28, 2024

As he made his way to the car, one Trump supporter in a MAGA hat repeatedly heckled Robert De Niro, calling him a “Mook.” A Mook is a foolish, insignificant person regarded with contempt due to their incompetence.

What Did Robert De Niro say at the Conference?

At the press conference, the “Taxi Driver” actor called Donald Trump a “Clown” who “wants to destroy not only the city but the country. And eventually, he could destroy the world.”

Robert De Niro then said Trump doesn’t belong in New York City, saying, “I owe this city a lot. And that’s why it’s so weird that Donald Trump is just across the street because he doesn’t belong in my city. I don’t know where he belongs, but he certainly doesn’t belong here. We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot.”

This did not go down well with some Trump Supporters in the crowd, who began hurling insults at the actor. However, undeterred by the interruptions, De Niro continued, “A two-bit playboy lying his way into the tabloids. A clown. But this city is pretty accommodating. We make room for clowns. “But not a person like Trump, who will eventually run a country that does not work, and we all know that.”

De Niro was also joined by Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone endorsing Joe Biden’s campaign.

Must Read: What Did Richard Dreyfus Say? Jaws Star’s Sexist Rant Sparks Apology From Massachusetts Theater After Audience Walkout

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News