Robert De Niro is regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation. His illustrious career spans several decades and has left an indelible mark in Hollywood. While he is a celebrated actor, he also landed himself in some controversies. He was once accused of making sexually charged comments against his assistant.

The alleged accusation came to light after the Hollywood actor accused his former assistant of allegedly misappropriating money. She then hit back by saying De Niro allegedly subjected her to sexist comments and harassment. The reported fiasco occurred in 2019.

Chase Robinson, who has been Robert De Niro’s personal assistant since 2008, alleged that she endured years of sexually explicit remarks, verbal abuse, and treatment as his “office wife” while working as an executive assistant and eventually as the Vice President of Production and Finance, as reported by The Independent.

Robinson filed a federal lawsuit in Manhattan seeking $12 million from Robert De Niro after the actor’s production firm, Canal Productions, asked for $6 million from Robinson in state court. She asserted that the actor occasionally gave her instructions to scratch his back, button his shirts, straighten his collars, knot his ties, and wake him up when he was in bed after she hired him in 2008 when she was 25 and wanted to work in the entertainment industry.

“De Niro would unleash tirades against Ms Robinson — often while he was intoxicated — in which he denigrated, berated, bullied, and hurled expletives at her. De Niro made vulgar, inappropriate, and gendered comments to Ms Robinson. He would joke with Ms Robinson about his Viagra prescription,” the lawsuit alleges as reported by the publication

According to the lawsuit, De Niro once left Robinson a profanity-laced phone message in which he called her a “spoiled brat.” Robinson was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars, converting millions of frequent flyer miles owned by the company for her own use, paying herself out of the business’ petty cash account for personal and luxuries items, and “loafed during working hours, binge-watching astounding hours of TV shows on Netflix.”

It alleged that the company “seeks economic damages from a disloyal employee who, despite being in a trusted position, repeatedly and methodically abused her position to misappropriate her employer’s funds and property for her personal gain.”

Robinson asserts in her lawsuit that the actions taken against her were retaliatory since they happened after her resigned and after she had informed Robert De Niro’s lawyer that she was thinking about bringing a lawsuit to address the actor’s alleged gender discrimination and wage breaches.

“The lawsuit is replete with ‘clickbait’ allegations that falsely characterise Ms Robinson as a loafer, a thief, and a miscreant,” her lawsuit says. “Now, when her name is Googled, these allegations pop up on the screen. The results have been devastating to Ms Robinson. Her reputation and her career have been destroyed.”

