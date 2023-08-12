BTS’ Suga's Skincare Routine Decoded: Lead Rapper's Beauty Regime Could Be The Perfect One For People Who Are Looking For A Simple Routine!

People like us always crave a celebrity-like flawless skin as those are always glowing and are at their best. And, when it comes to K-pop, the way BTS boys glow in their videos is enviable and something to die for, isn’t it? Though being celebrities they lead very hectic lives with performances, appearances and travelling that forces them to use a lot of makeup, and their skin seems to be forever smooth.

Talking about BTS, if you are truly looking for an easy-to-follow skincare routine then Suga’s go-to skincare routine might be perfect for you. Though keeping his hectic schedule in mind, the That That singer might use something extra once in a while, but on an everyday basis, he keeps it bare minimum. And, guess what, we have decoded that for you.

On various occasions, Suga has revealed that he loves lying down in bed whenever he is free and given that Korean skin is probably the most sought-after skin in the world, a little bit of rest would surely add to its radiance. Though the 30-year-old singer has been blessed with that perfect porcelain skin since birth, he does have a skincare routine, a laid-back one.

With constant touring and makeup applications, Suga prefers to clean his face with a good face cleanser that suits his skin and then jumps on to apply a moisturizer and calls it a day. Yes, you read that right. He is not on the toner and essence route.

But talking about his skincare regime, the Butter singer has always mentioned that if there is one extra product that he adds to his routine, it will be a cold sheet mask, especially after taking a shower. Cold sheet masks usually help in depuffing the face and reducing redness and irritation from the skin, especially if you have been under the sun for a long time.

And, one thing Suga is quite diligent about is sunscreen. He applies a proper sun protection cream as a part of his morning skincare routine and uses a lip balm as the finishing touch for soft, hydrated lips. That’s about it. He is probably the lowest maintenance among all BTS members in terms of skincare.

So, what are you thinking? Do take note of all these points to have a proper skincare routine to maintain flawless skin like this dashing singer.

