BTS’ Jungkook is at the peak of his career and is indeed thriving. The K-Pop star is not only enjoying his successful solo debut but also blowing his fans’ minds away with his killer looks. As the BTS Maknae is the global ambassador of luxury brand Calvin Klein, his latest endorsement project has left us all in awe of his chiseled body and good looks. Check out his latest collab with CK below.

Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jungkook, has been in the industry for a decade now, and his massive fan following reflects the work he has done so far. While we dig his voice, JK’s fashion sense is also something that we cannot miss to appreciate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the years, Jungkook has experimented a lot with his looks and hair. He has gotten inked on a lot of occasions and never fails to show his tattoos off. Above all, the singer has broken many gender norms over the years, and we are nothing but proud of him. Coming back, the 25-year-old recently flaunted his s*xy physique in the latest shoot for CK.

Jungkook recently donned a black denim jacket with a matching pair of jeans. He left the jacket unbuttoned to put his washboard abs on display. The Seven crooner slayed as he pulled off the iconic Calvin Klein look by showing off their briefs. To add to the s*xiness of the look, he tied a black tie around his neck as he playfully moved in the clip.

JK indeed nailed the look as he accessorised it with a matching belt and put on black swanky shoes. Apart from that, the singer flaunted his long-hair look with frontal bangs, needless to mention his flawless skin and hot bod. Check out his video for CK here:

For the unversed, BTS also has V, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope and Suga.

Let us know your views on Jungkook’s latest look in the space below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Heart Of Stone Star Gal Gadot Isn’t A Fan Of Fast & Furious Team Going Bonkers With Expensive Car Stunts: “It Was Like You Do With A Matchbox… It’s Crazy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News