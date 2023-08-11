BLACKPINK being one of the most popular K-pop bands leading the music charts worldwide often grabs attention for anything and everything. Be it the members’ ill health or their dating affairs- the band members always stay on top of the headlines. The band consists of Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose and currently, BLACKPINK is busy with their BORN PINK world tour.

However, amid all of these, after Jisoo sparked dating reports with the South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun, it’s Lisa’s turn now. Lisa has been hitting the headlines since yesterday, as her dating rumours with Frederic Arnault are going viral all over the news. But who is he? Scroll ahead to read further about the alleged boyfriend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisa is currently all over the social media platforms for her dating rumours with Tag HEUER CEO Frederic Arnault. While her massive fanbase believes that they have been together since last year, neither the rumoured couple nor YG Entertainment has either accepted or denied the news. While their social media posts are fueling those reports, many are wondering who Frederic Arnault is.

As reported in Koreaboo, for the unversed, Arnault is the son of Bernard Arnault, founder and CEO of one of the conglomerates specializing in luxury goods, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. They manage brands like Celine, Fendi and Bvlgari. He was born in 1995 and with a great academic score, he graduated with a computational and applied mathematics degree from École Polytechnique.

After working under his father’s company TAG Heuer, he was named the youngest CEO of the company. For those who don’t know, Ryan Gosling is his company’s brand ambassador. Apart from being a travel lover, Arnault is also well-versed in four languages. Hmm, impressive!

Now, while we await a positive response from Lisa and Frederic Arnault, we hope their love reports turn out to be true! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Heart Of Stone Star Gal Gadot Isn’t A Fan Of Fast & Furious Team Going Bonkers With Expensive Car Stunts: “It Was Like You Do With A Matchbox… It’s Crazy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News