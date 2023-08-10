Ryan Gosling has been a part of some of the most critically and commercially acclaimed movies. The actor believes in delivering quality instead of quantity, and yet his movies somehow land in controversy. Life of an actor, isn’t it? Ryan Gosling’s 2011 movie Drive became a subject of a lawsuit after a lawyer claimed that Gosling’s movie was anti-Semitic and was nowhere close to what the trailer showed. Scroll down to know the details.

He, on the work front, is currently basking in the success of his new film Barbie which stars Margot Robbie in the lead role. The movie, directed by Greta Gerwig recently surpassed the 1 billion mark at the global box-office, making her the first woman director in Hollywood to achieve the rare feat.

Circling back to Drive, as per Huffpost, Ryan Gosling’s movie 2011 got dubbed as anti-Semitic after a lawyer named Martin Leaf asserted that the film appeared to promise more “Fast and the Furious” kind of action, adding that it was misleading. The lawyer claimed in his lawsuit dating back to 2011, “Drive was a motion picture that substantially contained extreme gratuitous defamatory dehumanizing racism directed against members of the Jewish faith, and thereby promoted criminal violence against members of the Jewish faith.”

In the movie, Albert Brooks and Ron Perlman, both Jews, are the main “bad guys,” whereas, Ryan Gosling, who is the lead of the film and a good guy is also a criminal. The attorney, as per the publication, took to the comments section of Candlerblog.com to prove his point after the author of the blog- a Jew, took issue with the suit’s accusations.

According to the lawyer, Ryan Gosling’s movie portrayed real-life Jewish gangsters were portrayed in film as good fathers and sympathetic characters. “Not so with the cartoon one dimensional Jews in Drive, right down to the gold pinkey rings, gold watch, and thick gold chains, that only a “senior citizen Jew stereotype” department could have come up with,” said Leaf.

Further taking a dig at the Red Notice star’s movie, the lawyer asserted, “When the gangsters embody most, if not all false negative Jewish stereotypes, that’s racism. The whole Nino/Izzy slur, straight from Nazi propaganda, about the Jew never fitting in, but always trying to mask his identity.”

He added, “Or the false racist canard about Jews being a threat to the Christian child. Both incorporated here, neither necessary to be a gangster. I could go on for each of the Jew hating [sic] stereotypes that the Jews in the movie ‘just so happen’ to embody.” It was Perlman’s character that was more opulent with his wealth.”

The lawyer concluded, “Brooks, on the other hand, was heartbroken to have to go through with a number of murders. In addition, they speak of feeling inferior and mistreated by higher up Italian mobsters, and object to the anti-semitic names they’re called by them.”

What do you think about Ryan Gosling's Drive?

