Johnny Depp with his beloved role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean movies gave Hollywood one of the biggest franchises ever. While Depp became a household name pocketing millions for the coveted role, he, however, had his own issues with Disney at the time once revealing that the studio hated him. Depp even confessed that Disney even planned to get rid of him in whichever way possible. Scroll down to know the details.

Johnny Depp, as we recently reported, might ditch Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for a big role in the Star Wars live-action films. Nothing has been confirmed yet but we will keep you posted. Depp was dropped from the beloved franchise in 2018 after he got into a legal trouble with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Speaking of Disney giving a hard time to Johnny Depp, according to the website The Things, the actor once revealed how he had issues with the Pirates of the Caribbean subplots and he frequently spoke about it with the makers. “Disney hated me. [They were] thinking of every way they could to get rid of me, to fire me,” admitted Depp once in 2018 adding, “Oh, we’re going to have to subtitle him.’ ‘We don’t understand Captain Jack Sparrow. What’s wrong with him?’ ‘What’s wrong with his arms?’ ‘Is he drunk?’ ‘Is he mentally f**king stupefied?’ ‘Is he gay?’” Depp also revealed how he and the makers used to get into frequent arguments over movie subplots.

While recalling one of the incidents with Disney, the Public Enemies star recalled, “Why must you have these f**king heinous subplots? It’s convoluted. There is not a f**king soul that wants to see Captain Jack Sparrow sad.”

Johnny Depp was very clear on having issues with intricate and confusing storylines. Reacting to the same, he once said, “They had to invent a trilogy out of nowhere. It was plot driven and complicated.”

Depp added, “I remember talking to [Gore Verbinski, director of the first three films] at certain points during production of 2 or 3, and saying: ‘I don’t really know what this means.’ He said, ‘Neither do I, but let’s just shoot it.’ This guy is this guy’s dad, and this guy was in love with this broad. It was like, ‘What?’”

