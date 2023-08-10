Wardrobe malfunctions are quite common in the life of celebrities, be it Bollywood or Hollywood. From broken straps, split pants, to unfortunate skin showing, stars have had their fair share of cringe-worthy wardrobe malfunctions on different occasions. And most of the time, it’s been right in front of the public eye, either snapping on live television or right at an event, everyone from Nicki Minaj to Lindsay Lohan has been in a clothing crisis.

While some celebs have frozen in such a critical fashion emergency, most of them have handled the debacle like a pro and laughed off the crisis moment. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Cardi B accidentally suffered a major wardrobe and had to perform in her bra.

The ‘Press’ hitmaker is no stranger to revealing outfits, but once while she was performing at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee, her skin-tight multicolored catsuit split right at the bottom, causing her to change in the middle of her set.

But Cardi B is a total boss when it comes to recovering from a wardrobe malfunction. Immediately, she informed the crowd saying, “I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit rip” and left the stage, but soon reemerged in a nude strapless bra along with a white bathrobe as the show must go on.

Have a look:

Despite the mishap, the rapstress continued the momentum and performed hits like “I Like It” and “Drip” in her impromptu terrycloth look. When she came back, she said, “We gonna keep it moving, baby. We gonna keep it s*xy. I don’t know how in this [expletive] robe, but we gonna do it!” That was undoubtedly an epic return for Cardi B. So what do you think?

