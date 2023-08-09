Nicki Minaj is one of the OGs of the hip-hop world, and she did not reach such great heights by kissing ass or getting kicked in the gut. At one point, she was infamously known for feuding with other female artists. We all know how she called out Miley Cyrus during an Award ceremony. But that was not the first time she went head-on with a fellow music artist. Back in 2012, reports indicated that Minaj threatened. to knock out Mariah Carey while they were judging American Idol.

There were reports that tension between the two began as soon as the ‘Barbie World’ rapper was announced as one of the judges of American Idol in 2012. While the two tried to suppress the rumours, a video showed a heates argument between the two.

Back then, TMZ reported that Nicki Minaj put Mariah Carey in her place during the auditions of the show in Charlotte, North Carolina. In the video, Minaj can be heard saying, “I’m gonna knock you out. I told them I’m not f*ckin’ putting up with her f**kin’ highness over there.” Carey, on the other hand, was not backing down whatsoever. She came with a rebuttal and said, “Oh why, WHYYYY .do I have a three year old sitting around me?” She continues, “I can’t see my kids, because you decided to act like a little crazy bitch and go all around the stage.”

At this point, Nicki Minaj had had enough and she said, “Think I’m playin? Think this sh*t is a f*cking joke? Think it’s a joke? Think it’s a joke? Think it’s a joke? Say one more disrespectful thing to me, if you say one more disrespectful thing to me — off with your head!” It was reported that the auditions were cut off and the production crew called it a half-day to let the two judges get their head right. Apparently, the fight broke out between the two over a contestant.

What do you think about this explosive conversation between Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey?

