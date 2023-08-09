Brad Pitt has been in Hollywood for decades now and his amazing performances in various movies have won millions of hearts and many accolades. The actor never failed to put his heart and soul into whichever project her opted for. However, there was a time when he was not happy about his role, and working in the dark even messed up his psyche. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Pitt started off his acting career with the 1987 television series 21 Jump Street and made his movie debut two years later with Cutting Class. While he went on to do more gigs in Hollywood, he gained recognition with his work in the early 90s.

His 1994 horror romance Interview with the Vampire also helped him in shaping his career, but he was not all thrilled about his role. Apart from Brad Pitt, the movie also starred Tom Cruise and Kristen Dunst among others. The movie, which turned out to be a box office success, was based on the 1976 novel of the same name by Anne Rice.

Brad Pitt played the role of Louise de Pointe which was well received by the audience. However, a few requirements for the role left the Oscar-winning actor upset and miserable. As per Showbiz CheatSheet, he once mentioned that the movie messed up his psyche and said, “Vampire was a tough shoot.” The Fight Club star added, “I finished Legends of the Fall and went straight into that. First of all, the whole thing was in the dark. In New Orleans, we shot for three months in the dark – we shot all nights. There’s an opening scene in the movie that’s daylight, and that’s it. The whole movie is in the dark. And it really started to mess with my psyche.”

The Bullet Train actor added how it would have been better if he had received the film’s script earlier as all he knew about the movie was through the book it was based on. Pitt said, “There was no script. I knew the book, and in the book you have this guy asking, ‘Who am I?’ Which was probably applicable to me at that time. ‘Am I good? Am I of the angels?’” He continued to reveal what he read in the book and added, “In the book it is a guy going on this search of discovery. And in the meantime, he has this Lestat character that he’s entranced by and abhors. But then I got the script two weeks before we started shooting.” Lestat de Lioncourt was played by Tom Cruise.

