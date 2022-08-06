Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train was just released, and its Thursday preview box office numbers are in. Directed by David Leitch, the film also stars Joey King, Bad Bunny, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Karen Fukuhara, and more. The film is an action-packed tale of an assassin roaming a high-speed Japanese bullet train.

Just recently, the star attended the premiere of their film. Pitt chose to wear a kilt skirt during one of the screenings and justified his fashion choices because of the ‘breeze.’ Coming back to the point, the movie has opened in theatres. Some countries, including India, had an early release on Thursday.

Now, the box office numbers of the Bullet Train previews are in. As per Variety, the film pulled out from the station with $4.6 million in its pockets. Though these are just domestic (North America) numbers. Previously, the box office predictions of the Brad Pitt starrer had hit the headlines.

As per that, Bullet Train will be going for a $30 million debut stateside and $60 million globally on its opening weekend. Though, it may seem less when compared to Marvel or any franchise films. But for a standalone Hollywood film, it’s a good start. While the Brad Pitt starrer’s box office collections seem to be good, its reviews are mixed.

Several critics pointed out how the movie has too much action. Even its ratings are moderate. The movie has received a 54% score on Rotten Tomatoes but an 80% audience score. No matter what, the David Leitch directorial may be the last box office hit of summer 2022.

When it comes to the actor Brad Pitt, he won’t be just seen in Bullet Train. The actor is returning to the silver screen with a bang in a few more releases. One of them includes Babylon co-starring Tobey Maguire, Margot Robbie, and more.

