Celebrities were left divided when Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial was televised. While Ellen Barkin, and Julia Fox were among others who back the Aquaman actress; Vanessa Paradis, Kate Moss were among many who backed the Pirates Of The Caribbean star. Some others including Robert Downey Jr, Sophie Turner, Jason Momoa among others showed their silent support. But are they taking a U-turn now? Scroll below for details.

Dakota Johnson, Shazam! actor was amongst the rare celebrities who did break their silence but maintained a neutral stand. They even called out the media and viewers for intruding their private matter and making a huge deal out of it.

While Jason Momoa, Sophie Turner, Joey King, Jason Momoa and others refrained from speaking publicly, they did either follow Johnny Depp or like his ‘victory post’ after he won the defamation suit against Amber Heard. But looks like all of the likes are now vanishing from the aforementioned Instagram post.

Actors like Sophie Turner, Robert Downey Jr, Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Zoey Dutch, Joey King are no longer under the category of the likes, as per a report by Newsweek. This only makes one wonder if they have taken a step back and decided to remain neutral on the high-profile case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

It was earlier noted that Johnny Depp, who had only about 12 million followers during the start of the Virginia trial, witnessed 2X jump in his numbers, which rose to 26 million by the time he won the case. The growth was about 116% which was incredible. And it will be sad to see it all vanishing again!

