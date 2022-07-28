Bella Hadid is a fashion icon who has faced several wardrobe malfunctions while on the ramp or red carpet. Though she is not alone, the likes of Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and more have gone through fashion slip-ups. But Bella has been under the limelight quite a lot because of it.

Advertisement

Besides that, Bella has also fallen a number of times on the ramp but has handled it like a pro. It is hard to do a catwalk, and Hadid is a champ in that, but even she makes mistakes. She once fell on concrete during the Michael Kors show. The supermodel even looked back at the moment and laughed it off.

Advertisement

While talking about her wardrobe malfunction, once, Bella Hadid had a major one that exposed her und*es and almost her n*pples, though she saved herself from that. Back in 2017, Gigi Hadid’s sister attended the 70th Cannes Film Festival. It was the second year in a row that she suffered a slip-up on the Cannes red carpet.

Bella Hadid had donned a beautiful Alexandre Vauthier pale pink gown. It had a gorgeous plunging neckline and a high slit. She accompanied the dress with a jaw-dropping Bulgari necklace that had a cushion cut 180-carat sapphire stone set with over 28 carats of pavé diamonds and crystal-covered Olgana Paris heels.

bella hadid in alexandre vauthier at the 2017 cannes film festival pic.twitter.com/DnaedCLk52 — RINA. (@LAVIDAPRADA) July 3, 2021

Her short hair was left open in waves and a side parting. Bella Hadid rocked the ensemble, but the only issue with it was its length. Her gown would have used an extra bit of fabric as when the wind blew, it exposed her lady bits. Hadid also saved herself from a nip-slip, and the plunging neckline was a little too deep.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Catwalk Italia – TCI (@thecatwalkitalia)

No matter what, the whole look was amazing, and Bella Hadid owned the slips like a pro. Stick to Koimoi for more fashion stories!

Must Read: When Selena Gomez Accidentally Flashed Her Stick-On P*nty During A Concert But Still Gave A Kick-A** Performance Not Caring About The Wardrobe Malfunction!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram