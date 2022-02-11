We all remember the messy love triangle between Selena Gomes, Justin Bieber, and Kendall Jenner. Gomes and Bieber had an on-again and off-again relationship for years, and in between the off days, there was a lot of drama. Let’s go back to 2015 when the Heart Want What It Wants singer caught Justin and Kendall in bed.

Advertisement

The relationship between the 26-year-old model and the singer has been sour. The two have sparked feuds because of many reasons, and Bieber is just one of them. But things went extremely bad when Gomez found out about the affair.

Advertisement

It was reported by Life & Style that a source claimed that Selena Gomez caught Justin Bieber ‘fooling around’ with Kendall Jenner in bed. “After the Coachella festival last April, when Selena and Justin were still a couple, Selena showed up at his house and walked in on him and Kendall in bed together, fooling around,” the insider said, adding that “Selena was heartbroken and literally freaked out.”

This obviously ruined things between Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner. For months Selena sent her angry texts and insulted her,” the source added. “She was really mean to Kendall, but who could blame her? She thought she was her friend,” they continued. However, even after the whole thing, Gomez was back with Justin Bieber for a few months.

While talking about Jenner and Gomez, recently the two made the news after Kendall was accused of throwing shade at the singer. The model wore the same dress as Selena, which caused an online competition of who wore it better, to which Kendall said in a now-deleted tweet that it was her.

It has been years since all this drama went down, and all the three A-listing celebrities have gone down their own path. Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, and Justin Bieber are now focusing on themselves, their career, and their relationships.

Must Read: Kanye West Responds To Billie Eilish Allegedly ‘Dissing’ Travis Scott At Her Concert: “I Need Billie To Apologise Before I Perform”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube